FDA calls for investigation of approval of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between her agency’s drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. Dr. Janet Woodcock announced the extraordinary step via Twitter. It’s the latest fallout over last month’s...

AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
