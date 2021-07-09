State lawmaker to investigate DHHS over 3-year-old’s death

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A state lawmaker on Friday called on the Government Oversight Committee to investigate the Department of Health and Human Services after the deaths of several children including a boy who was allegedly beaten to death by his mother in Stockton Springs.

Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, called the death of 3-year-old Maddox Williams “both heartbreaking and appalling” and noted he was one four children who died last month.

“The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Child and Family Services and Child Protective Services has failed these children. Our Legislature needs to determine how to better support these families and save lives,” Curry said.

The Maine DHHS had been involved at least a couple of times with Maddox’s parents before he died from blunt force trauma, police said. He died after his mother and grandmother brought him to a hospital on June 20. His mother is charged with murder.

The death was eerily reminiscent of the brutal beating of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy at the hands of her mother and stepfather in 2018 in Stockton Springs.

Marissa’s death and the death of 4-year-old Kendall Chick of Wiscasset brought intense scrutiny to the DHHS, and there were changes including the hiring of more case workers.

In a letter, Curry told the Government Oversight Committee that “inaction will continue to cost Maine children their futures.”

“There is no excuse for our failure to act on child welfare reform. The deaths of Maddox Williams, along with three others in the last month, prove that our actions have been insufficient,” Curry wrote.