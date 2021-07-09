De'Nylon Morrissette Turning into 'Lead Dawg'

Four-star receiver De'Nylon Morrissette from North Cobb is a leader in every sense of the word. When Morrissette decided after his junior season in 2020 at Brookwood High School that he wanted to transfer schools, that didn't stop him from attending Brookwood's voluntary offseason workouts.

If that doesn't speak volumes about the kind of leader and person of character Morrissette is, then what does? While he is a four-star receiver, one of the best there is in the country, he doesn't use his social media like many others would if they were in his shoes.

It was well known that Alabama was very interested in him. The interest was mutual between Morrissette and the Tide. In addition, everyone witnessed what Steve Sarkisian's offense was doing with guys like DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie. If anyone is a top receiver in high school, there is no doubt the Tide would be considered a dream school after their recent success with sending receivers to the NFL.

In an interview with SI Dawg Daily's Brooks Austin, the four-star receiver said he was a "huge fan" of Alabama.

"I'm a huge Alabama fan . . . The coaches at UGA changed that completely for me. I can feel how much love the coaches actually have for me and I can tell it's not fake."

Morrissette later stated that because of how he was recruited by Georgia coaches Cortez Hankton (pass game coordinator/receivers), Todd Monken (offensive coordinator) and even head coach Kirby Smart that made him feel "completely" different, the four-star receiver could tell Georgia's interest wasn't "fake."

Gaining Morrissette's commitment was a huge win on the talent and potential side of things, and the recruiting front. Ever since committing, he has made it his priority to bring guys with him.

The North Cobb product spends his time tweeting at fellow recruits trying to increase their interest in Georgia, whether it's Kojo Antwi, Kamari Wilson or Branson Robinson; countless tweets have been sent by Morrissette trying to recruit other guys to come to Athens.

Morrissette further proves that someone doesn't have to be the "first one in the boat" to be considered the "lead Dawg." If you are fully committed to the G and making Georgia better by bringing guys with you, that is the true mark of a "lead Dawg."

