Governor's office starts busy July

Liberal First
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State of Kansas continues to work on helping Kansans through the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently announced a pair of programs to help. Thursday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced applications are being accepted for Kansas startups seeking investment through the Kansas Angel Investor Tax Credit (KAITC) program for 2021, according to a release from the State of Kansas. Through Senate Bill 66, the Angels program was extended for five years.

