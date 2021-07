CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cavaliers‘ own Matthew Dellavedova, affectionately known as Delly, is headed to Tokyo this month to represent his country in the Olympics. This is the third time the injury-riddled basketball player has represented Australia on the national stage in the Games, already playing in Rio and London. The 30-year-old only participated in 13 games with the Cleveland team during the most recent season due to various maladies.