Looking for something to do? Here are some things going on the week of July 16-22 in the Southland and northwest Indiana. Yuk it up: Comedy Night at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts will take place at 6:30 p.m. July 16 with Kyle Norris and Norm Stulz. Dinner opens the evening. Tickets are $50. At 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Call 219-836-1930 or go to theatreatthecenter.com.