Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Rangers' David Dahl: Not starting against lefty

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDahl is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Athletics. Dahl was activated from the injured list July 1 after recovering from a rib injury. He's started every game since July 2, going 5-for-21 with a pair of doubles and a stolen base. The 27-year-old will get a breather Friday against lefty Cole Irvin as John Hicks serves as the DH.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
John Hicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Lefty#Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

David Dahl in right field for Texas on Saturday

Texas Rangers outfielder David Dahl is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Dahl will make his 34th outfield appearance with Joey Gallo handling designated hitting duties and John Hicks sitting out. numberFire's models project Dahl to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sitting against lefty

Herrera is out of the lineup Sunday against San Diego. Herrera has a .371 OPS over his past 12 games and will head to the bench Sunday with southpaw Blake Snell on the mound for the Padres. Luke Williams will start in center field and bat seventh.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Rangers RHP Gibson, White Sox RHP Lynn to start

A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:. The Chicago White Sox are going to be without catcher Yasmani Grandal for four to six weeks because of a torn tendon in his left knee. Grandal got hurt during an at-bat in Monday’s loss in Minnesota. Grandal was hitting just .188 as Chicago’s starting catcher, but he had a .388 on-base percentage in 63 games to go with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs. Zack Collins takes over behind the plate with Grandal out. Seby Zavala was brought up from the minors, but the AL Central leaders could look to add a veteran catcher.
SportsGrid

Joey Gallo out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Rangers

Joey Gallo is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Rangers, BaseballPress.com reports. This could be just a routine day off for Gallo, but no reason has been given as to why he isn’t playing. It’s worth noting that Gallo was the designated hitter Friday and not in rightfield. Gallo’s name has also come up in trade rumors, but a trade isn’t expected to be imminent, and that isn’t expected to be the reason for his absence Saturday.
MLBYardbarker

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Oakland Athletics (50-39) at Texas Rangers (34-53) OAK: LHP Cole Irvin (6-7, 3.56 ERA) TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (4-5, 4.98 ERA) Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun was struck with a pitch in the second inning of the June 27 contest with the Kansas City Royals. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, and may be able to return to the Rangers sometime in September.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Akil Baddoo, Tigers to test mettle against Rangers

Akil Baddoo is settling in nicely at the leadoff spot for the Detroit Tigers. The 22-year-old rookie outfielder continued to impress on Sunday with two hits, two RBIs and a stolen base in Detroit's 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers will look to build off that momentum...
MLBPosted by
9&10 News

Peralta scheduled to start for Tigers at Rangers

Detroit Tigers (38-46, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (33-51, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (1-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -148, Tigers +130; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Tony Kemp: Out of lineup against lefty

Kemp is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Astros and lefty Framber Valdez, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Kemp's strong month of June helped him get more time against left-handed starters, but he'll take a seat against Valdez to start the series. Chad Pinder, Ramon Laureano and Stephen Piscotty will align the outfield from left to right Tuesday.
chatsports.com

Oakland A’s drop two of three against Texas Rangers

MESA, AZ - MARCH 10: Chris Bassitt #40 of the Oakland Athletics pitches during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Hohokam Park on March 10, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. The Athletics defeated the Brewers 9-1. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images) The Oakland A’s (48-35) lost two...
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Eli White: Not starting Tuesday

White isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Tigers. White will be out of the lineup for the first time since June 15 after he went 1-for-15 with a homer, two walks, three RBI, four runs and a stolen base across the last four games. David Dahl will take his place in left field while Andy Ibanez enters the lineup at first base.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Sits against lefty

Is not starting Friday's game against the Red Sox. Moreland, hitting a lowly .171 off left-handed pitching this season, will be on the bench as Oakland faces southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. Even after a 2-for-4 effort Thursday, the 35-year-old is hitting just .208 in his last 11 games. Frank Schwindel starts at designated hitter Friday.
MLBnumberfire.com

Isiah Kiner-Falefa starting for Rangers Saturday

Texas Rangers catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Kiner-Falefa is getting the nod at shortstop while batting leadoff against Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Kiner-Falefa for 1.4 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 11.3 FanDuel points.
MLBnumberfire.com

John Hicks starting for Rangers Saturday night

Texas Rangers catcher John Hicks is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hicks is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order against Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Hicks for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Could stretch out to start

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently indicated that the team will discuss having Price stretch out as a starter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. With Trevor Bauer's short-term and long-term availability in question while the league and authorities investigate assault and sexual assault allegations made against him, the Dodgers could be in need of a fifth starter. Price would seem to fit the bill given his long history of success as a starter, but such a shift would require time for the left-hander to build up, as he has not pitched more than 2.2 innings in any outing this season. Los Angeles is also eyeing other options -- prized prospect Josiah Gray (shoulder) among them, per Ardaya -- so Price's transition to the rotation is far from a likelihood. The veteran threw 42 pitches across two scoreless innings against Washington on Sunday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three to pick up the win and extend his record to 4-0.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Bassitt scheduled to start for Athletics at Rangers

Oakland Athletics (51-40, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (35-54, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +126, Athletics -145; over/under is 8 1/2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy