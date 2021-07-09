Rangers' David Dahl: Not starting against lefty

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently indicated that the team will discuss having Price stretch out as a starter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. With Trevor Bauer's short-term and long-term availability in question while the league and authorities investigate assault and sexual assault allegations made against him, the Dodgers could be in need of a fifth starter. Price would seem to fit the bill given his long history of success as a starter, but such a shift would require time for the left-hander to build up, as he has not pitched more than 2.2 innings in any outing this season. Los Angeles is also eyeing other options -- prized prospect Josiah Gray (shoulder) among them, per Ardaya -- so Price's transition to the rotation is far from a likelihood. The veteran threw 42 pitches across two scoreless innings against Washington on Sunday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three to pick up the win and extend his record to 4-0.