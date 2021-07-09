What’s the Deal With This Seinfeld LEGO Set?

Relax with old friends when you have the LEGO Ideas Seinfeld building set. This replica of the Seinfeld set features moments from classic episodes. For instance, you can build Jerry’s stand-up stage to set up the show. Or you can let Elain carry a goldfish in a bag as they search for their car. You can even recreate Frank Costanza’s favorite holiday with a Festivus pole. What’s more, you get five mini figurines: Jerry, Elaine, Kramer, George, and Newman. And with 1,326 pieces, this is an activity for adults ages 18 and over. Additionally, Jerry’s apartment features a kitchen, living room, and office area. Moreover, the cameras on the top of the set recreate the apartment stage where the cast acted in front of a studio audience. If you’re a fan of the show, this is the LEGO set for you.