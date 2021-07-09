Cancel
What’s the Deal With This Seinfeld LEGO Set?

By Cory Gunther
reviewgeek.com
 8 days ago

So, here’s the deal with this Seinfeld LEGO Ideas set. Fans of the show can get a pile of 1,326 bricks and recreate some of the show’s best aspects. These LEGO bricks of the classic ’90s sitcom deliver a buildable replica of Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment, a stand-up stage from the show, and a Festivus pole.

