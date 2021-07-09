Cancel
Video Games

Looks Like It’s Time to Game: TAG Heuer Teases a ‘Super Mario’ Watch

By Suzanne Humphries
reviewgeek.com
 7 days ago

Nintendo has found yet another brand to collaborate with: luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer. The companies teased a forthcoming Super Mario-themed watch via a trippy teaser video shared on TAG Heuer’s Twitter account. If you’re interested, you can visit the watchmaker’s website and register to get early access to the exclusive...

Posted by
SlashGear

Goodwill sells insanely rare Atari game for thousands at auction

The Atari may not be as popular as Nintendo’s classic consoles, but it still has an important place in retro game collecting. One of the rarest Atari 2600 games is distinguished by its T-shaped case and it was recently spotted in a box of donated items at Goodwill in Texas. As with other valuable donated items, the game was put up for auction on Goodwill’s website where it raked in thousands of dollars.
Electronicsimore.com

TAG Heur takes on Apple Watch with a $2,150 Super Mario Smartwatch

TAG Heur has released a new smartwatch that's Mario-themed. The red and black watch will set buyers back a cool $2,150. It's fair to say that few people woke up this morning expecting to be lusting over a Mario-themed smartwatch from TAG Heur by lunchtime, but here we are. Unfortunately, it'll cost you a cool $2,150 if you want to strap one of these things onto your wrist.
nintendowire.com

Nintendo partners with TAG Heuer for $2150 Mario smartwatch

Premium Nintendo merchandise is nothing new – you can’t go a few months without a fancy Kirby jewelry collection – but this latest partnership with TAG Heuer will definitely break the bank. The Swiss luxury brand will be collaborating with Nintendo for a Mario-themed smartwatch. This stylish timepiece will feature...
ComicBook

Super Mario The Game of Life Board Game Is Shipping Now

Hasbro Gaming and Nintendo have teamed up to remix another classic board game with the world of Super Mario. This time it's The Game of Life, which will allow you to play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, or Yoshi and spin to win in a battle against Bowser. That sounds like a lot more fun than planning for retirement.
nintendojo.com

TAG Heuer x Super Mario Collaboration Reveal Set For Tuesday

TAG Heuer is a luxury watchmaker based in Sweden that designs and manufactures watches and fashion accessories. The chic brand has turned some heads recently by announcing that it has teamed up with Nintendo for a limited edition crossover with Super Mario. Here’s the teaser:. Coming Super Soon!. Power-up on...
Stuff.tv

The Tag Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition is a luxury smartwatch for the Nintendo hardcore

Considering how busy a typical Mario day is - fight Bowser at midday, go-karting at 3pm, round of golf just before tea time - he would probably benefit from wearing a watch. And if the plumber was feeling particularly vain (and had a few quid in his pocket), he’d surely want to put Tag Heuer’s limited edition Connected x Super Mario smartwatch on his wrist. Marking the beginning of what Tag Heuer and Nintendo say will be a long-term collaboration, the new timepiece employs the world’s most recognisable video game character to encourage its wearer to get active. He pops up regularly on the animated digital watchface, saluting you in the morning and performing a different action each time you hit a goal. And when you’ve reached 100% of your daily step count target Mario will, of course, climb the Goal Pole. The watch’s exterior is also decorated with little details to tempt Nintendo superfans. The bezel features three Mario game symbols at the three, six and nine o’clock positions, plus an M logo on the crown, while the steel case comes with two interchangeable straps, both featuring Super Mario red. Remove all the Nintendo trappings and you’re left with a regular 45mm Tag Heuer connected smartwatch, which runs Wear OS and accurately tracks various activities, as well as your heart rate. Google Assistant is on board, and you get all-day battery lift from the 430mAh cell. We don’t have a price yet, but Tag Heuer will only sell 2,000 watches when they go on sale from July 15, so you’ll have to move fast if you want one.
dbltap.com

How to Get a Mario Golf: Super Rush Bag Tag

Tell us you're a Mario Golf fan without telling us you're a Mario Golf fan. Ever wanted to show off your Mario Golf prowess? Have a loved one who's equal parts gamer and golfer? Nintendo has the perfect item ready for purchase on its online store. Its Nintendo store listing states the tag "easily attaches to your golf bag, backpack, purse, and anything else you don't want to lose!"
Posted by
Gadget Flow

Super Mario x Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch boasts a gamification rewards system

Hit your daily step count with help from the Super Mario x Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch. This limited-edition smartwatch features a gamification rewards system. It unlocks new animations as you reach your step goals. In fact, Mario grows stronger when he gets a super mushroom. And you can keep the pace going with Mario on the pipe. What’s more, with five new Mario watch faces that run the gamut from discrete to flamboyant, you get a style to suit your mood. Moreover, with pulse management, GPS localization, a companion app, and Wear OS, this smartwatch has all the modern features you need. Furthermore, the sapphire crystal case and water resistance make this timepiece durable. Finally, with two straps, you can mix up your style. Getting your steps in is about to become more fun.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Tag Heuer and Nintendo announce collaboration and present luxury watch

Day, this year announced a new partnership with Nintendo and the first collaboration between the two, Connected Super Mario Limited Edition. The clock It is a version of the brand’s high-end smartwatch and is packed with features that link it to one of the best-selling series of games in the world.
technave.com

Tag Heuer Super Mario Connected smartwatch revealed, and it'll only have 2,000 units

Swiss luxury watchmaker, Tag Heuer, has announced a collaboration with Super Mario through colourful teasers, and it makes many Mario fans getting their wallets ready (well, maybe the rich ones). It is not hard to guess that the project will be a Mario-themed watch as that's what Tag Heuer do. However, several media sites have already received detailed information regarding the product before it gets unveiled on 15 July.
Posted by
Robb Report

A. Lange & Söhne Just Released 4 New Limited-Edition Watches, Including 2 Langematik Perpetual Calendars

Leave It to A. Lange & Söhne to make turning 20 look more elegant than awkward. On Tuesday, the German watchmaker debuted four new limited-edition watches, including two updates to the Langematik Perpetual that coincide with the model’s 20th anniversary. Originally released in 2001, the celebrated perpetual calendar watch is now available in pink gold and white gold cases, each with blue dials, both in limited editions of 50 pieces.
Cape Gazette

New Nintendo Switch model announced

The Nintendo Switch was originally released in 2017, and gamers have been wondering when the next version of this wildly successful hybrid console would release. Rumors of a Switch Pro have been floating around for at least two years now, and Nintendo finally announced a new version of the Switch … but it’s not the upgrade everyone wanted and expected.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pre-orders Begin Today

After months of speculation and leaks, Nintendo finally unveiled an upgraded Nintendo Switch console. Though it isn't quite the "Pro" version that many fans were hoping for, the new Nintendo Switch does feature some big upgrades - most notably a 7-inch OLED screen. Everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch OLED model - including where to pre-order it starting today, July 15th - can be found right here.

