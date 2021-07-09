Cancel
Chesterfield County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, Kershaw, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesterfield; Kershaw; Lee; Richland; Sumter Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of south central Chesterfield...eastern Richland...central Kershaw...northwestern Sumter and western Lee Counties Until 430 PM EDT. At 346 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Liberty Hill to near Lugoff to near Elgin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph and excessive cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of these storms include Camden, Bishopville, Cassatt, Sumter County Airport, Goodale State Park, Mulberry, Lugoff, Bethune, Lucknow, Dalzell, Dinkins Mill, Manville, North Central High School, Spring Hill, North Towne Square Shopping Center, Midway Elementary School, Boykin, Wateree River Correctional Institution, Woodrow and Ashwood. Move indoors immediately. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 94 and 119.

alerts.weather.gov

