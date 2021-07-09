Special Weather Statement issued for Southampton, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southampton; Sussex A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL SOUTHAMPTON AND SOUTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTIES At 348 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Green Plain, or 11 miles northeast of Emporia, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph and brief heavy rain are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Courtland around 420 PM EDT. Sedley around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Vicksville, Adams Grove, Gray, Yale, Lumberton, Manry, Worrell, Littleton, Hilda and Dory. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with this storm. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.