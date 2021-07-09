Biden Nominates LA Mayor Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India
President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as U.S. Ambassador to India. Using his official government Twitter account, Garcetti shared the news: “Today, the President announced that I am his nominee to serve as U.S. Ambassador to India. I am honored to accept his nomination to serve in this role. I love Los Angeles and will always be an Angeleno. I want you to know that every day I am your Mayor, I will continue to lead this city like it is my first day on the job, with passion, focus, and determination.”www.thewrap.com
Comments / 0