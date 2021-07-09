Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Biden Nominates LA Mayor Eric Garcetti as Ambassador to India

By Lindsey Ellefson
 7 days ago
President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as U.S. Ambassador to India. Using his official government Twitter account, Garcetti shared the news: “Today, the President announced that I am his nominee to serve as U.S. Ambassador to India. I am honored to accept his nomination to serve in this role. I love Los Angeles and will always be an Angeleno. I want you to know that every day I am your Mayor, I will continue to lead this city like it is my first day on the job, with passion, focus, and determination.”

