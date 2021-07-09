‘Black Widow’ Review: Too little, too late, Marvel

It’s somewhat hard to believe, given his understanding of his audience and his relentless drive to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe to new frontiers, that Kevin Feige thought that holding off on making a Black Widow movie until ten real-world years since the character’s on-screen debut in Iron Man 2 had passed and after she was killed off in-continuity would be a good idea. Loud sections of his fanbase had been clamoring for it ever since they saw Scarlett Johansson in a red wig and armor-plated bodysuit for the first time, while others, at least until Captain Marvel was put into production, saw it as a chance to bring much-needed gender diversity to the MCU’s lineup of top-billed heroes, yet Feige remained unmoved, and, naturally, some believed that there was a greater plan afoot. After all, why wouldn’t there have been? Long-term storytelling is clearly effective for and done well by Marvel, and it’s part of the reason we keep coming back, much like the serials that used to play on Saturday mornings during the Depression. We like to see our time rewarded, hence the success here: our investment pays off in bursts of dopamine over the course of years.