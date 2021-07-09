Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Weedeater expand tour, add dates w/ The Atomic Bitchwax & more

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoner metal greats Weedeater have just added a second leg to their upcoming U.S. tour. Just announced dates have them out with The Atomic Bitchwax, Joe Buck Yourself, and Rebelmatic, and include stops in Atlanta, Iowa City, St. Louis, Little Rock, Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and more. All dates are listed below.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Atomic#Atlanta#Brooklyn#Music Hall#The Atomic Bitchwax#Morgan Ave Rrb#Weedeater U S#Greensboro Nc#Savannah Ga#El Rocko Lounge#Orlando Fl Wills#New Orleans La#Dallas Tx Trees#Houston Tx#Austin Tx#Huntsville Al#Greenville Sc#Ga Masquerade#Al Zydeco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
New Orleans, LAudiscovermusic.com

Tank And The Bangas Announce Extensive Run Of Tour Dates

Best New Artist GRAMMY nominees Tank and The Bangas will take their lauded live shows back on the road this fall. The run of North American dates kicks off in Raleigh on August 20 and includes shows at New York’s Brooklyn Bowl and New Orleans’ Tipitina’s as well as festival appearances at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Park City Song Summit 2021, Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2021 and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2021.
Brooklyn, NYnextmosh.com

Capra announce headlining U.S. fall tour dates

In support of their full-length debut titled ‘In Transmission‘ via Blacklight Media / Metal Blade Records, metal/hardcore act Capra have announced a batch of new headlining U.S. tour dates for this fall. The trek will feature support from local acts at each show. Guitarist Tyler Harper comments, “We’re all so...
Madison, WI95.5 FM WIFC

AJR adds 2021 dates to US ‘OK ORCHESTRA’ tour

You won’t have to wait until next year to see AJR‘s OK ORCHESTRA tour. The brother trio has announced a run of live headlining dates for this fall, kicking off September 7 in Madison, Wisconsin. The trek will precede the previously announced 2022 OK ORCHESTRA tour, set to launch next April.
Musicmxdwn.com

The Roots Announce Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Iconic hip hop group and Tonight Show houseband The Roots have announced that they will be going on a Summer 2021 tour. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. The tour is set to kick off in Brooklyn, NY at Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on August 12. The Roots will then perform at the Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore, MD on August 27. They then travel to Boston, MA on August 29 where they will play the House of Blues Boston. On September 3 they head to The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park in Cincinnati, OH. The Roots wrap up their short tour in Chesterfield, MO at The Factory on September 5.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Enter Shikari Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

After releasing their sixth album, Nothing is True & Everything Is Possible, in 2020, Enter Shikari non announced some North America tour dates for 2022. Frontman Rou Reynolds said in a new press release, “After waiting patiently for almost two years for the opportunity, we can’t believe we’re finally going to get to play tracks from Nothing Is True… on actual North American soil, in front of you wonderful North American people.”
Musicmxdwn.com

Parquet Courts Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

New York indie rock band Parquet Courts have announced their autumn 2021 North American tour dates, as reported by Pitchfork. The tour will begin in late August in New Jersey and then start up again in September at Florida. The band will also be performing at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado with Portugal. The Man.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Taste of Country

Garth Brooks Adds Baltimore Stadium Tour Stop

Garth Brooks is making up for lost time, adding more and more shows to his Stadium Tour in 2021. On Wednesday morning (July 14), he announced a new concert in Baltimore, Md. Brooks will play Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium for the first time on Oct. 2, at 7PM. A press release reports that the show will be Brooks' first in Baltimore in six years, and his only Stadium Tour stop in the Mid-Atlantic area of the United States.
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Incubus Announce 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Incubus have announced a short run of 2021 U.S. shows. The new dates will be the band’s first time onstage since December 2019. Incubus will return to the stage Aug. 31 in Saint Augustine, Fla. and head north until hitting Fort Wayne, Ind. on Sept. 6. The band currently has a month off the road before going to Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 5, followed by gigs in Wichita, Kansas and Catoosa, Okla. on Oct. 7 and 8, respectively.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT & PYRRHON Announce US Tour Dates

One of the most unique acts to come out of the metal scene in a long time, the avant-garde act Imperial Triumphant have announced a slew of tour dates in October surrounding their performance at the Decibel Metal and Beer fest. Pyrrhon will open all the dates. The tour kicks...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Ween Extends 2021 Tour, Adds Fall Dates

Rock duo Ween added four more dates to their Summer tour, extending it into the Fall. The band play will also play three dates in Denver, CO, from October 29th to October 31st. They announced some of their tour dates this year, June and July dates, were rescheduled again for Summer 2022. But the group still is set to play the Summer Camp festival in august and the other previously announced tour dates.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Announces Extreme Rules Location And More New Tour Dates

The COVID-19 pandemic was a grueling era for the stars of WWE as they spent a great deal of time performing without live fans to work in front of. But that’s all going to change next week when WWE returns to the road, and the company will be moving on from the ThunderDome.
MusicPaste Magazine

Nation of Language Share New Single "Wounds of Love," Add 2021/2 Tour Dates

Brooklyn-based trio Nation of Language have shared another preview of their forthcoming sophomore effort A Way Forward (Nov. 5), “Wounds of Love,” and added tour dates to their 2021 and 2022 slates, including new stops on their first-ever U.S. headlining tour this fall, and a winter 2022 run through the U.K. and E.U.
Musicghostcultmag.com

Sabaton Adds More Tour Dates and Festivals from This Summer Through 2022

Long-running World-History obsessed Power Metallers from Sweden, Sabaton have announced additional tour dates that will keep them on the road until mid- 2022, at least. The band will headline some festivals in Euorpe, then provide direct support to Judas Priest on their 50 Years of Heavy Metal North American tour, as well as headline dates next year as well. Sabaton will lead the bill at two major European festivals: July 9 at Exitfest, held at the Petrovaradin Fortress, Serbia, and the Czech Republic’s Rock Castle on August 20. The Spring of 2022 will see Sabaton bring its live shows to 26 cities in 17 European countries – “The Tour To End All Tours.” The band continues to support their last full-length album, 2019’s The Great War, out now via Nuclear Blast Records, as well as some more recent singles and special content. The complete itinerary is below; for all ticket purchasing info, visit the link below.
MusicantiMUSIC

Gojira Expand U.S. Headline Tour

Gojira have announced that they have added six addition dates to their fall headline tour of the U.S. that will feature support from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry. The trek will now include the newly announced stops in Stroudsburg, PA (10/25), Richmond, VA (11/1), Knoxville, TN (11/2), Madison, WI (11/5), St. Louis, MO (11/6), and Fort Wayne, IN (11/7).
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Microphones add 2nd NYC show to tour

Phil Elverum recently announced his first tour as The Microphones in 18 years, supporting his first album under his old moniker in 17 years, 2020's excellent Microphones in 2020. It includes an NYC show at an ornate Brooklyn church, St. Ann & the Holy Trinity. Tickets to that are sold out, so they've added a second late show on the same night, March 8, 2022, in the same venue. Tickets to the late show go on sale Friday, 7/16 at 10 AM.
MusicantiMUSIC

Patrick Droney Adds Dates To Fall Tour

Patrick Droney has added two new stops to his fall tour in support of his debut album "State Of The Heart", as shows in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City have already sold out. The trek will now include stops in San Francisco on September 20 and Philadelphia on...
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Deftones + Gojira Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

Deftones on Friday (July 9) announced rescheduled 2022 tour dates for their anticipated North American campaign alongside fellow metal act Gojira. The joint trek initially was plotted for 2020 before being postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's now been pushed back yet another year. The singer Poppy,...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Madball add NYC show w/ King Nine to tour

NYC hardcore vets Madball have been playing shows this summer and continue adding dates to their ongoing tour; they announced their first NYC show since what they call April's "'infamous' Tompkins Square Park show." It happens at Irving Plaza on August 14. Long Island hardcore band King Nine open, and tickets are on sale now.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Wreckless Eric touring in September

Wreckless Eric had a rough 2020, nearly dying from COVID and suffering a related heart attack, but he has recovered and is ready to start playing shows again. He's lined up a 10-date tour of the East Coast and Midwest in September, staring 9/17 in Catskill, NY and then hitting Philly, Baltimore, Richmond, Asheville, Nashville, Memphis, Louisville, Rockford IL and Minneapolis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy