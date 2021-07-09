Weedeater expand tour, add dates w/ The Atomic Bitchwax & more

Long-running World-History obsessed Power Metallers from Sweden, Sabaton have announced additional tour dates that will keep them on the road until mid- 2022, at least. The band will headline some festivals in Euorpe, then provide direct support to Judas Priest on their 50 Years of Heavy Metal North American tour, as well as headline dates next year as well. Sabaton will lead the bill at two major European festivals: July 9 at Exitfest, held at the Petrovaradin Fortress, Serbia, and the Czech Republic’s Rock Castle on August 20. The Spring of 2022 will see Sabaton bring its live shows to 26 cities in 17 European countries – “The Tour To End All Tours.” The band continues to support their last full-length album, 2019’s The Great War, out now via Nuclear Blast Records, as well as some more recent singles and special content. The complete itinerary is below; for all ticket purchasing info, visit the link below.