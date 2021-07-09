NBA trainer ‘Lethal Shooter’ is persistent on improving your jumper in needlessly laborious ways

Before we begin, let’s look at how we got here. (Then we’ll get to the why.) Chris Matthews, better known as Lethal Shooter is a legitimate NBA trainer and shooting coach, according to a Sports Illustrated feature from last year, who has worked with Anthony Davis, Candace Parker, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Dwight Howard, among others. Bobby Portis is a current client of his, and just so happens to be currently playing in the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks. Matthews has even worked with Drake.