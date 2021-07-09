Cancel
NBA trainer ‘Lethal Shooter’ is persistent on improving your jumper in needlessly laborious ways

By Bryan Fonseca
Deadspin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we begin, let’s look at how we got here. (Then we’ll get to the why.) Chris Matthews, better known as Lethal Shooter is a legitimate NBA trainer and shooting coach, according to a Sports Illustrated feature from last year, who has worked with Anthony Davis, Candace Parker, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Dwight Howard, among others. Bobby Portis is a current client of his, and just so happens to be currently playing in the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks. Matthews has even worked with Drake.

