Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ramona, CA

Ramona celebrates 50th Country Fair this July

By Mark Saunders
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5Ulv_0asNIvEB00

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Ramona's Chamber of Commerce announced Friday it will celebrate its 50th Country Fair this month.

From Friday, July 30, to Sunday, Aug. 1, the Ramona Country Fair will bring carnival rides, games and prizes, live music and entertainment, and delicious eats to the Ramona Outdoor Community Center.

Last year, the fair was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary before the pandemic canceled most community events.

"After the events of the past couple of years, this is a way to get the community back out there safely in a family-friendly, fun environment," Stephanie Macdonald, Ramona Chamber member and Ramona Country Fair chair, said. "We really want this be something we are able to give our town."

New this year, the fair will hold a cornhole competition for cash prizes, special T-Rex races, and a "Cowboy Challenge." More events are expected to be added.

But the starring attraction will be the return of several fair favorites, including the "Home Sweet Home" competition for best homemade jams, jellies, and baked goods; a community art contest; and live entertainment and performances.

The fair will run from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the fair is free, and a $10 parking donation fee goes toward Ramona's community scholarship fund.

"This is one of the Chamber’s biggest annual fundraisers and all the proceeds go directly back into Ramona, for the good of the community," Macdonald said. "It’s truly a community effort, and it’s all done at the Chamber on a volunteer basis. It takes a town to get it all done."

More information on a full lineup of events can be found online here .

Comments / 0

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Ramona, CA
Ramona, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Of Commerce#The Ramona Country Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy