Stamps.com agrees to go private in $6.6 billion all-cash deal
Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) received an offer it couldn’t refuse. And it didn’t. The El Segundo, California-based provider of e-commerce shipping and mailing software said Friday it agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo, a San Francisco-based private equity firm specializing in software investments, for $6.6 billion in cash, or $330 a share. The news, which broke early in the day, sent Stamps’ share price soaring as soon as the markets opened. As of 3 p.m. EDT Friday, Stamps’ shares were up more than $126 a share to $324.00, a nearly 64% gain from Thursday’s close.www.freightwaves.com
Comments / 0