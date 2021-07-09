Gossip Girl Is Back—and So Are the Lavish Interiors
The disembodied voice of scandal once said, “You know you love me,” and we do—enough to bring back Gossip Girl, the much-loved aughts-era TV show, for a 2021 redo. While the update, airing every Thursday starting this week on HBO Max, picks up where the original left off and still includes that same Kristen Bell–voiced Gossip Girl, it features a new, more diverse, more Internet-savvy cast as well as all-new fashion trends (RIP, headbands). The interiors of the New York elite—from a sleek DUMBO loft to a classic Upper East Side penthouse, created by production designer Ola Maslik—also reflect the changing times. Here, we break down some of our fave looks. Xoxo.www.elledecor.com
