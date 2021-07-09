Cancel
Red Sox bring Kevin Plawecki back from injured list, place Danny Santana on IL

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox have one more series to go before they finally get a few nights off (most of them do, anyway) for the All-Star break. They kick off that three-game set against the Phillies here Friday night at Fenway, but before the game they announced a flurry of roster moves. Kevin Plawecki is coming back from the injured list, with Connor Wong heading back down to Worcester. Additionally, Danny Santana is hitting the injured with a quad strain suffered in L.A., with Michael Chavis coming back up to Boston.

