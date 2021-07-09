Cancel
Arizona State

Fox News Denies Another Claim in Michael Wolff’s Book: That Rupert Murdoch Greenlit Calling Arizona for Biden

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News has denied reporting from a new book that Rupert Murdoch signed off on the network’s 2020 election night call of Arizona for Joe Biden. The claim comes from a new book by Michael Wolff called Landslide, in which he also wrote that network anchor Bill Hemmer called Trump adviser Jason Miller to tell him that they were going to call Arizona for the Democratic nominee. Fox denied that reporting as well. On election night, video shows Hemmer appearing surprised upon learning in real time about the Arizona call.

