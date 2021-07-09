Here Comes The Talent War: The Battle To Win Employees And Conquer Customer Loyalty
Clara Shih is the CEO of Service Cloud at Salesforce. A great customer experience starts with happy employees. But many workers aren’t happy right now — they’re stressed and ready for a change. Over 40% of the global workforce is thinking about leaving their jobs this year. I’m part of that tidal wave: Last year, I left the startup I founded, and I returned to Salesforce as CEO of Service Cloud in January.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0