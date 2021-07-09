An Oak Grove resident, 84-year-old Ozina Mae (Terrell) Ford died July 5. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am Tuesday, July 13, at Church of Christ of Odessa. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 am Tuesday, July 13, at Church of Christ of Odessa. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 am at the church. Interment with military honors will follow at 1:00 pm in the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Higginsville. Memorials are suggested to the family, in care of Bradley Ford, and may be left in care of the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home in Odessa. Memories of Peggy and condolences for her family may be left here.