Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. New on the Short Circuit podcast: bar wars and mandatory associations. The FDA permits the use of electric-shock treatment for a wide variety of conditions, including drug, alcohol, and tobacco addiction. But in 2020, the agency banned the treatment for self-injurious behavior. A clinic that offers the treatment, along with the parents and guardians of patients who have benefited from the treatment, challenge the ban as exceeding the FDA's authority. D.C. Circuit (over a dissent): And they're right. Federal law prohibits the FDA from regulating the practice of medicine; once a device is approved for one medical use, only the states can prohibit its use for other purposes.

