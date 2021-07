Earlier this week manager David Bell said that there was an outside chance that Michael Lorenzen could return this weekend in Milwaukee. First the Cincinnati Reds reliever would need to pitch on Thursday night in Louisville and see how that went, then the team would talk things out to determine if it made sense. A few things happened that changed that situation. It would seem the conversation happened before Lorenzen pitched because Bell noted prior to the game on Thursday against the Brewers that he would be in Louisville during the break.