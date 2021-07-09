Couples Are Ready to ‘Go All Out' as Wedding Industry Sees Surge in Business, Says The Knot CEO

The Latest Released Car Rentals market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Car Rentals market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Car Rentals market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as The Hertz Corporation, Trust Middle East Car Rental, Avis Budget Group, Inc., Fox Rent-A-Car, Al-Futtaim Group, EuropCar, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Carzonrent & Sixt Rent A Car.
Comments / 0