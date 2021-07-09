Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Couples Are Ready to ‘Go All Out' as Wedding Industry Sees Surge in Business, Says The Knot CEO

By Pia Singh, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeddings are on the comeback after the pandemic forced widespread nuptial delays, Timothy Chi, CEO of The Knot Worldwide, told CNBC on Friday. Chi said he expects a 20% to 25% increase in weddings this year and in 2022. Couples also are "ready to go all out again," evidenced by...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Wedding#Ceo#The Knot Worldwide#Cnbc#Covid#Ibis World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
BusinessNBC New York

Imax CEO Says Partner AMC's Stock Surge Has Helped His Business as Well

AMC Entertainment's surging stock price has been good for Imax's business, Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said Monday. "AMC is our partner, not our competitor," Gelfond said. "They're rolling out a lot of screens going forward, and their liquidity is good for us." Gelfond's comments came after a record pandemic-era theatrical...
Las Vegas, NVNew Haven Register

Couples flock to Las Vegas to tie the knot as pandemic wanes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After 30 years of marriage, Don and Cindy Couse made the cross-country trip from New York to renew their wedding vows at the Graceland Wedding Chapel on June 21. Friends and family back home watched and cheered through Zoom during the 2:30 p.m. ceremony. This year...
RelationshipsArkansas Online

Couples buying in to buyout wedding resorts

If you've ever wanted a weekend-long wedding in your own personal enclave, buying out a resort -- where you would have the entire property to yourself -- might be the perfect option. Buyouts provide couples and their guests with exclusivity, flexibility and a host of other benefits. And they are...
Food & Drinksbloomberglaw.com

Kraft Will Pay $16 Million, Change Label on Maxwell House Coffee

Kraft Heinz Foods Co. got final approval from a federal court in Florida of a $16 million settlement that resolves a nationwide class action claiming Maxwell House and Yuban ground coffee containers overstate how many cups they will produce. Kimberly E. Ferron sued in 2020, claiming. Kraft. deceptively and unlawfully...
Relationship AdviceArkansas Online

Couples 'scentscaping' weddings with personalized odors

It started with casinos and spas, followed quickly by retailers before landing in the wedding sphere. Scentscaping your wedding is now a thing. Couples are adding their personal scents (not to be confused with their body odor) to their weddings in the form of diffusers, candles, lotion, perfume mists and more. Some are even taking it to the extreme, pumping in scents a la Las Vegas casinos. We've moved way beyond relying on the simple bridal bouquet to emit pleasurable aromas. This is serious scent business.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman claims pay it forward gestures are a ‘scam’ in viral TikTok after paying $30 for another customer

A woman has sparked a conversation about “pay it forward” gestures after she complained about feeling obligated to cover the $30 order for the person in line behind her at Starbucks.Last week, Cody Katrina, who goes by the username @codykatrina on TikTok, uploaded a video to the app in which she described “paying it forward” as a “scam,” after she offered to pay for the person behind her in the Starbucks drive-thru after learning that the person in front of her had covered her order.“To the person that paid for my Starbucks, very kind gesture, but f*** you,” Katrina...
EconomyFlorida Star

We’re Not All Going Back To the Office: America Gets Ready To Go Hybrid

Only 44 percent of American employers asked their workers what their preferences were for returning to the office, a new study by executive coaching organization Vistage has found. The majority of firms with workers who had gone remote because of COVID-19 restrictions came up with policies about what to do...
Public Healthjacksonvillefreepress.com

Pandemic Sees Largest Surge In Black-Owned Business In the Last 25 Years

Posted byBy Niara Savage | – Black communities saw a surge in entrepreneurship during the pandemic as an increased number of people turned their efforts toward startups amid increased unemployment rates and economic uncertainty. According to data from the Kauffman Foundation, 380 out of every 100,000 Black adults became new...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Activewear and Workout Stocks Are on the Move. Two Traders Flag Their Favorites

Shares of Lululemon, L Brands and Peloton have been active lately. Lululemon rose nearly 2% on Wednesday following a positive call from Goldman Sachs, which named the stock a top idea for its "best in class" brand positioning. Peloton's stock fell by more than 5% in the same session on the back of a downgrade by Wedbush on fears that the company will lose steam in the post-pandemic era.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Brex CEO on Taking His Company Virtual-First and the Right Ways to Think About Remote Work

There is no universal return-to-work strategy that will work to the advantage of every company, Brex co-CEO Henrique Dubugras tells the CNBC Technology Executive Council. For financial services start-up Brex, remote work offers more pros than cons, allowing it to hire from a global pool of applicants, and continue to develop connection and communication in virtual spaces.
MarketsNBC Philadelphia

10 Work-From-Home Jobs That Pay Six Figures

Like many Americans, you may dread the thought of returning to the office. Yet only 12% of companies are adopting a "remote-first" model in the second half of 2021, a recent CNBC survey of 50 members of the CNBC Global CFO Council, Technology Executive Council (TEC) and Workforce Executive Council (WEC) found.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Car Rentals Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Hertz, Avis Budget Group, Sixt

The Latest Released Car Rentals market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Car Rentals market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Car Rentals market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as The Hertz Corporation, Trust Middle East Car Rental, Avis Budget Group, Inc., Fox Rent-A-Car, Al-Futtaim Group, EuropCar, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Carzonrent & Sixt Rent A Car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy