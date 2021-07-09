Couples Are Ready to ‘Go All Out' as Wedding Industry Sees Surge in Business, Says The Knot CEO

A woman has sparked a conversation about “pay it forward” gestures after she complained about feeling obligated to cover the $30 order for the person in line behind her at Starbucks.Last week, Cody Katrina, who goes by the username @codykatrina on TikTok, uploaded a video to the app in which she described “paying it forward” as a “scam,” after she offered to pay for the person behind her in the Starbucks drive-thru after learning that the person in front of her had covered her order.“To the person that paid for my Starbucks, very kind gesture, but f*** you,” Katrina...