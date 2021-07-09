Fans upset with Andrei Vasilevskiy’s equipment in NHL’s dumbest controversy

It was hard to imagine Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy outperforming his effort from the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. And yet, he did. As the Lightning struck twice, winning the Cup for the third time in franchise history and becoming the second team in the cap era to win consecutive Cups (Pittsburgh being the other), Vasilevskiy took home the coveted Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the player determined to have had the best playoff performance as voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.