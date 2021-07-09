Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Fans upset with Andrei Vasilevskiy’s equipment in NHL’s dumbest controversy

By Evan Orris
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps this is a case of the camera adding 10 pounds. After winning the Stanley Cup, Tampa Bay Lightening goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was baselessly accused by fans on Twitter of not complying to NHL rules because of how he looked in a photo next to Canadiens goalie Carey Price. They mocked Vasilevskiy, the Conn Smythe winner, for what they believe are oversized pads that made him look gargantuan.

nypost.com

Comments / 15

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Andrei Vasilevskiy sensational as Tampa Bay Lightning win 2021 Stanley Cup

Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tyumen, Russia continued his remarkable streak on Wednesday in closing out a playoff series. In game five of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to win the series four games to one. In the process, the Lightning won their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history, and the second in two years as they also beat the Dallas Stars last season in six games.
NHLNBC Sports

Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy wins 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was voted the winner of the 2020-21 Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded “to the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs.”. A select panel of members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association votes on the award. Vasilevskiy was announced as the...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Dave Randorf on Tampa Bay's underrated players, Andrei Vasilevskiy supremacy

Rintoul & Surman – Hour 3 and Hour 4: James Sharman, Stu Cowan. Soccer analyst James Sharman previews England/Denmark at Euro 2020, and Habs beat reporter Stu Cowan sets up tonight’s Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Final. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHLABC Action News

Andrei Vasilevskiy shines again in Stanley Cup, but refuses the spotlight

TAMPA — "He makes guys like us look good," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper joked when asked about goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. "I can’t believe how he shuts the door in the biggest games of his career," Cooper added after game five. "He’s a luxury for us." Vasilevskiy earned the Conn...
NHLSports Illustrated

Andrei Vasilevskiy Caps off Incredible Playoff Run with Conn Smythe

It was hard to imagine Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy outperforming his effort from the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. And yet, he did. As the Lightning struck twice, winning the Cup for the third time in franchise history and becoming the second team in the cap era to win consecutive Cups (Pittsburgh being the other), Vasilevskiy took home the coveted Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the player determined to have had the best playoff performance as voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Vasilevskiy’s Performance Made the Conn Smythe Choice a No-Brainer

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Andrei Vasilevskiy put on a dominant display in Game 5, clinching the series with a 1-0 shutout. After the game, he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy, presented to the most valuable player during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 26-year-old goaltender was surprised to win the award and was quick to praise his teammates:
NHLBoston Globe

Andrei Vasilevskiy is the best goalie on the planet, and other observations from the Stanley Cup Final

Takeaways from Wednesday’s Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, in which Tampa went back-to-back with a 1-0 win:. • Though Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov, after missing the entire regular season with hip surgery, scored a ridiculous 32 points, Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was a supremely deserving Conn Smythe winner as MVP of the playoffs. The best goalie on the planet earned his fifth straight shutout in a closeout game. The others: the 2020 Stanley Cup Final vs. Dallas, and clean sheets against Florida, Carolina, the Islanders, and Montreal this year. He made 22 saves and became the first netminder to win playoff MVP since Jonathan Quick in 2012.
NHLSports Illustrated

Andrei Vasilevskiy Was at His Best When it Mattered the Most

Awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy on Wednesday night after shutting out Montreal, Andrei Vasilevskiy once again proved why he's one of the greatest goalies in the world. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHLNBC Sports

Andrei Vasilevskiy has been even better for Lightning this postseason

When an average team has a great goalie it immediately becomes capable of greatness. Goaltending is that important and that much of a season-changer. Especially in the playoffs. When you put a great goalie behind an already great team, that team can become nearly unbeatable. That is what we are...
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLdiscoverestevan.com

Bruins Add Superstar Sartor In Trade With Wayway

It's been a long time since the MJHL saw an 18-year-old with the kind of scoring prowess Mikol Sartor displayed in his last season with the Winnipeg Blues. Now, as a 20-year-old, Sartor is on his way to Estevan. The Estevan Bruins acquired the high-scoring forward in a three-way trade...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Signing Zach Parise After Buyout Seems Too Obvious

Before acquiring JG Pageau at the 2020 trade deadline, the New York Islanders were very close to swapping Andrew Ladd for Zach Parise. Now, almost two years later a potential reunion once again seems likely, allow me to explain. After the Stanley Cup came to a close, a buyout window...
NHLThe Big Lead

Nikita Kucherov Pours Beer on Reporter During Lightning Stanley Cup Boat Parade

Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning are spending Monday celebrating winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Tampa Bay has gone all-out with a boat parade for the champs and Kucherov is headed in the direction Tom Brady went back in February. The man is feeling himself and dispensing beer liberally.

Comments / 15

Community Policy