Fans upset with Andrei Vasilevskiy’s equipment in NHL’s dumbest controversy
Perhaps this is a case of the camera adding 10 pounds. After winning the Stanley Cup, Tampa Bay Lightening goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was baselessly accused by fans on Twitter of not complying to NHL rules because of how he looked in a photo next to Canadiens goalie Carey Price. They mocked Vasilevskiy, the Conn Smythe winner, for what they believe are oversized pads that made him look gargantuan.nypost.com
