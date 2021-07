Oen Evan Nicholson, suspected of killing three people and injuring a fourth, was arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after forcing a woman to drive him more than 2.000 miles.The 30-year-old was taken into custody after 6am on Sunday after the woman, who he forced to drive for 33 hours, convinced him to stop running from law enforcement.Laura Johnson was walking to her car during her lunch break on Friday at a sporting goods store in Springfield, Oregon when a man approached, showed her a gun and told her to get into her vehicle and start driving. NBC News reported that Mr...