Ozarks auto shops seeing uptick in customers amid increased travel and car part shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have needed work done on your car recently, you may have noticed some delays. Auto shops across the Ozarks say they are noticing a boom in business. Shops say this time of year is always a busy time of year, but there are a couple additional things they are having to deal with. Those factors include a lack of new vehicles, part shortages, and increased travel. An up tick in customers these days comes right along with a rise in travel, something repair shops say definitely has an impact.