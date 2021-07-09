Cancel
Springfield, MO

Ozarks auto shops seeing uptick in customers amid increased travel and car part shortages

By Michael Van Schoik
KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have needed work done on your car recently, you may have noticed some delays. Auto shops across the Ozarks say they are noticing a boom in business. Shops say this time of year is always a busy time of year, but there are a couple additional things they are having to deal with. Those factors include a lack of new vehicles, part shortages, and increased travel. An up tick in customers these days comes right along with a rise in travel, something repair shops say definitely has an impact.

