Here’s when House panel plans to hold first hearing on Capitol riot

By Juliegrace Brufke
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, said the panel is looking to hold its first hearing the week lawmakers in the lower chamber return from their July recess. The House voted to establish the select committee late last...

nypost.com

Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

McConnell: It’s ‘Discouraging’ More Americans Not Vaxed As Other Republicans Attack Biden’s Shot Initiatives

Breaking from a portion of his caucus that has been either less forceful in urging unvaccinated Americans to get a shot or expressed doubts about the safety of the shot themselves, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday again relayed his disappointment that people still need convincing that vaccines are safe, effective and necessary.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Bernie bows to reality

Key negotiators expect the Senate Budget Committee to settle on a roughly $3.5 trillion reconciliation package as the starting point for a Democrat-only bill for "soft" infrastructure, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: That total is well below the $6 trillion that Sen. Bernie Sanders —...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump makes Ashli Babbitt, killed in the Capitol riot, into a martyr. Why that's so dangerous.

When Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot dead by police while trying to force her way through a barricaded door protecting members of the House of Representatives from a mob of rioters inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, she was energized in part by then-President Donald Trump's big lie that Democrats were hard at work stealing the White House from its rightful Republican owners.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Democratic congresswoman arrested during voting rights protest at Capitol

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, a Democrat of Ohio, was one of nine people arrested during a voting rights protest at the Capitol this afternoon. Beatty, who serves as the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, shared a photo on Twitter of US Capitol police (USCP) officers putting a zip-tie on her and escorting her out of the building.
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

‘Forget The Filibuster’: Manchin Rejects Voting Rights ‘Carve-Out’ After Meeting With Texas Democrats

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday shot down the idea of creating a carve-out to the Senate filibuster for voting rights bills after a meeting with Democratic state lawmakers from Texas who are in Washington, D.C., to protest a voting restrictions bill in their state, effectively killing a proposal that has gained steam among even some Democratic leaders in recent weeks.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cheney reportedly told Jim Jordan 'you f------ did this' during Jan. 6 riot

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that he was responsible for the Capitol riot while the scene was evolving on Jan. 6, according to a new book. In “I Alone Can Fix It,” Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker write about a phone call between Cheney and Gen. Mark Milley , the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in which the Wyoming Republican describes a confrontation she had with Jordan during the riot, CNN reported.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Schumer rolls out pot legalization bill despite Biden opposition

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday released a “discussion draft” of legislation that would make marijuana federally legal — despite President Biden’s continued opposition to pot legalization. The bill would remove the drug from the Controlled Substance Act and put the Food and Drug Administration in charge...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Kevin McCarthy's trip shows House Republicans see the path back to power is with Donald Trump

(CNN) — The House GOP's plan to win back power is becoming increasingly centered on one man: Donald J. Trump. On Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy became the latest in a parade of Republicans to make the pilgrimage to a Trump-owned property seeking the former President's support, while scores of GOP candidates have been invoking Trump's name and image to boost their campaign coffers, which are filling up at record rates.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

GOP's McCarthy makes a weak pitch against the Jan. 6 committee

It's been two weeks since House members voted to create a special select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Soon after, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) unveiled her selections for the panel, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), at least for now, has refused to say whether he'll nominate any members to participate in the probe.

