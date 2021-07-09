Cancel
Troup, TX

Softball: Troup 15U team to play for state championship

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 7 days ago
The Troup Shockwave team and coaches are pictured shortly after posting a 7-0 win over Reisel on Friday morning in Athens. Troup will play either Reisel or Crockett at 6 p.m. Friday in the championship game of the Texas Teenage Association 15U state tournament. Courtesy photo

ATHENS — The Troup Shockwave have stormed past the competition this week and have qualified for the championship game of the Texas Teenage Softball Association 15U state tournament.

The Shockwave will face either the Reisel Warriors or the Crockett Fireballs at 6 p.m. this evening in Athens.

Troup is the only undefeated (4-0) team remaining, so should the Shockwave lose the 6 p.m. game, they would play again at 8 p.m., with the winner of that game earning the state title.

On Friday morning the Shockwave blanked Riesel, 7-0. The loss was Riesel's first in the tourney.

Reisel and Crockett will play at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon to determine who will oppose Troup in the championship game.

