Lyric-centric, rock-infused-singer-songwriter, CJ Ray is set to release his latest EP, For Each Other, on July 23rd. Comprised of four original songs and CJ’s reimagining of Sarah McLachlan’s “Sweet Surrender,” the EP boasts visceral and heartfelt performances by the songwriter and his band and was produced by Paul Fig (Deftones, Coheed and Cambria, Trivium.) The majority of the songs were written and recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic and the social issues surrounding that time. Ray explores themes that include returning to normal life, caring for others, appreciating the past, desiring freedom, newness and rebirth.