Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Heavily researched. Thoroughly vetted. These picks are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash. In late June I took my first trip back to my hometown in Colorado in a year and a half. Considering this was a 10-day trip full of mostly drinking, eating, and celebrating with friends and family, I allowed myself a much-needed break from socializing to do a quick work-out while I was there. For the entirety of the pandemic I’d been running on my favorite shoes from Hoka One One: The Clifton 7s. It seemed silly to bring my beloved running shoes on a short trip to Colorado, so I instead chose to use a pair of basic running shoes from a major athletics brand that I keep stashed in my parents’ house. I brought them over to my girlfriend’s dad’s gym and decided to take them for a spin on his treadmill.