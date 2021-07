It’s been confirmed that Reebok will soon no longer be under the adidas umbrella, but while the two brands remain linked to each other, both have intentions of continuing efforts of releasing crossover products together. The next act from both parties entails them continuing the Reebok‘s ZX Fury “A-ZX” Series with a fresh take of the Reebok Instapump Fury that has been reworked to mimic the aesthetic of the OG adidas ZX 8000 “Light Aqua”.