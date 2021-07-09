Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Eddie Payne, former Wake Forest basketball player and Greensboro College coach, dies at 69

By Eddie Wooten
greensboro.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Payne’s playing and coaching ties might have been as extensive throughout the Carolinas, including in the Triad, as anyone in basketball. The retired coach, who died today at age 69 from complications that followed a stroke during the weekend, played at Wake Forest, graduating in 1973. He averaged 11 points per game for his career, and he earned team MVP and received the Arnold Palmer Award as a senior. Decades later, Payne coached for two seasons at Greensboro College.

