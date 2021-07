A man was convicted of capital murder this week in the robbery and beating death of an Army veteran in 2015 in his Houston home, prosecutors said. A jury convicted Josue Angel Leal, 26, on Thursday after 23 minutes of deliberating, according to the Harris County district attorney's office. Leal had been accused of beating Kevin Bartelt, 43, at his home in December 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison.