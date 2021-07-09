Fordham’s Gender-Inclusive Housing Options, A Year in Effect
The fight for a more gender-inclusive campus began in 2014 when Chris Hennessy, FCLC ’15, founded The Positive, a student organization advocating for gender rights and gender equality. Throughout the years, students organized and held several events and protests on campus to advocate for a better environment for transgender students. Now, seven years later, students reflect on the action that was taken and the changes that need to be made in order to achieve gender equality at Fordham.fordhamobserver.com
Comments / 0