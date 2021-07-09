Fordham’s Gender-Inclusive Housing Options, A Year in Effect

I was happy to see my dual credit course for high-school students, Poetry in America: The City from Whitman to Hip Hop, featured among other interventions to close equity and achievement gaps in Steven Mintz's recent blog post. As Mintz testifies, many of the 11th- and 12th- grade students from under-resourced schools whom I teach in that course have all the raw talent and drive they need to enable them to master high-level content, and many have life experiences that give them depth of understanding and drive to succeed beyond what one typically sees among their more privileged peers.