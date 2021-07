You can now update all of your spreadsheets to reflect the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks won the Jrue Holiday trade. If there was any doubt before the Bucks clinched their first trip to the NBA Finals since the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar era, there should be none now. With Giannis Antetokounmpo watching from the sidelines because of an injury, Holiday had 27 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists as the Bucks won the Eastern Conference for the first time since 1974.