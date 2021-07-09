Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Calls It A ‘Blessing’ To Earn MLB-Leading 11th Win After Throwing Gem Against Marlins

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLed by a phenomenal start from Julio Urias, the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided the sweep against the Miami Marlins on Thursday with a 6-1 victory to close out their road trip. With a short bullpen and only three active starting pitchers on the roster, the Dodgers needed a strong outing from Urias, who had the pressure of knowing he needed to pitch deep into the game. He delivered.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers News#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Miami Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdailydodgers.com

Marlins seek encore after ending Dodgers’ winning streak

One day after perhaps their most painful loss of the season, the Miami Marlins returned home and produced what could be their most substantial victory of the year. The Marlins hope some of that momentum carries over when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series. Miami blew a 7-3 lead in the ninth inning Sunday, losing 8-7 in 10 innings to the host Atlanta Braves.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Marlins odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for July 8 from proven computer model

The Miami Marlins will look to further stun the Los Angeles Dodgers as they attempt to finish off a sweep of a four-game set on Thursday. The host Marlins (38-47), in last place in the National League East, are coming off two walk-off wins in the series. Miami won 9-6 on Wednesday on a three-run, ninth-inning homer by Jesus Aguilar. The Dodgers (53-34) are in second place in the National League West, 1.5 games out of first.
MLBlemoncitylive.com

Miami Marlins Get Wild Win in Extras, Outlast Dodgers

Miami, Florida – In the end, all the Miami Marlins needed was a wild pitch and a throwing error to win in extras, outlasting the Dodgers 2-1 Tuesday night. The fish squandered several chances to push runs across including loading the bases twice, prevailing in a way nobody really imagined. At the bottom of the tenth inning, Miguel Rojas was at the plate looking for the game-winning hit. Starling Marte, meanwhile, prowled at second base looking to make his move.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Marlins 07/05/21: Odds And MLB Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers (53-31) are taking a season-high nine-game winning streak to Miami for the first of four games against the Marlins (35-47) on Monday. Los Angeles completed a four-game sweep of the Washington Nationals on Sunday and hopes to extend its winning streak after opening as a -170 road favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for the series opener at Miami (how the moneyline works).
MLBfishstripes.com

Aguilar’s Walk-Off Gives The Marlins A Series Win Over The Dodgers

The Marlins won their second game in a row in walk-off fashion to take the series with the Dodgers with a 9-6 win Wednesday night. 1B Jesús Aguilar capped off the the thriller with a three-run walk-off blast to left field that sent loanDepot Park into a frenzy. It’s the Marlins fourth win in their last five games, and it may just be enough to keep them in it heading into the All-Star break. Manager Don Mattingly said the team is starting to build some much needed momentum.
MLBdailydodgers.com

ICYMI: Julio Urías gives pitching-stressed Dodgers a lift in 6-1 victory over Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger watches his single against the Washington Nationals July 2 in Washington. Cody Bellinger's injury marred first half appeared to take a turn for the better when the Dodgers center fielder slugged home runs in back-to-back games against the Chicago Cubs on June 26-27, lifting his batting average to . and his on-base-plus-slugging percentage to 757.
MLBarcamax.com

After winning first three games, Marlins fall flat in finale vs. Dodgers

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins’ magic against the defending World Series champions ran out on Thursday. After winning three games with late-inning heroics, a rough fifth inning paved way to a 6-1 Marlins loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at loanDepot park that capped the four-game series and stopped the Marlins from getting the sweep.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Seeking 10th straight win, Dodgers start series vs. Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers, the hottest team in the majors with nine straight wins, will visit the Miami Marlins on Monday night for the start of a four-game series. Los Angeles beat Washington 5-1 on Sunday, completing a four-game sweep. "Great series all the way around," manager Dave Roberts said...
MLBSanta Maria Times

Marlins beat Dodgers 2-1 in 10 innings on wild pitch, throwing error

MIAMI — Automatic runner Starling Marte advanced to third on Blake Treinen's wild pitch and continued home when catcher Will Smith threw wildly past third base for a game-ending error in the 10th inning, giving the Miami Marlins a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Miami...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Will Smith Regrets Throw To Third Base In Loss To Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped a second consecutive game to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, falling 2-1 in 10 innings. It was L.A.’s league-worst eighth loss in extra innings this season. On a night where offense was at a premium, the Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the top of...
MLBDodger Insider

Dodgers drop third straight as bullpen falters against Marlins’ steady attack

Bullpen games can ideally provide an occasional assist, allowing a team to exploit advantageous pitching matchups. For an injured Dodger staff, they’ve become more of a necessity. The Dodgers never allowed more than three runs in any of the seven games started by openers David Price, Jimmy Nelson, Edwin Uceta,...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Anthony Bender: Notches first win in MLB

Bender (1-0) struck out three but gave up a solo shot to Zach McKinstry in the ninth inning Wednesday, blowing the save but recording the win in a 9-6 victory. With Yimi Garcia having pitched the day before and three times in the prior four days, Bender got the nod in a save situation and couldn't get the job done, but a walkoff blast by Jesus Aguilar handed the right-hander his first big-league win. The rookie has forced himself into a high-leverage role with a 0.99 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB through his first 27.1 innings in the majors, and should Garcia be out of the picture for any significant length of time, Bender may well take over the ninth inning for the Marlins ahead of Dylan Floro or Anthony Bass.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Julio Urias: Shuts down Marlins

Urias (11-3) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Marlins. Urias allowed a leadoff home run to Jazz Chisholm in the first inning, but that would be the only earned run he surrendered in the outing. He otherwise dominated the Marlins, ceding only three hits and one walk across his final six frames of work. Urias' ability to work deep into the game was also encouraging, as it was his longest start since May 12 -- a span of nine appearances. With the strong effort, Urias lowered his ERA to 3.64 on the campaign to go along with 119 strikeouts across 106.1 frames.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Joey Gallo, ranked

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and there should be plenty of activity on the market. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will surely be buying. The Chicago Cubs should be selling after a big string of losses, and the White Sox across the way should be buying. With that, one of the bigger names on the market is Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy