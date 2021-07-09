Dodgers News: Julio Urias Calls It A ‘Blessing’ To Earn MLB-Leading 11th Win After Throwing Gem Against Marlins
Led by a phenomenal start from Julio Urias, the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided the sweep against the Miami Marlins on Thursday with a 6-1 victory to close out their road trip. With a short bullpen and only three active starting pitchers on the roster, the Dodgers needed a strong outing from Urias, who had the pressure of knowing he needed to pitch deep into the game. He delivered.www.dailydodgers.com
