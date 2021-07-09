Dodgers News: Julio Urias Calls It A ‘Blessing’ To Earn MLB-Leading 11th Win After Throwing Gem Against Marlins

Bender (1-0) struck out three but gave up a solo shot to Zach McKinstry in the ninth inning Wednesday, blowing the save but recording the win in a 9-6 victory. With Yimi Garcia having pitched the day before and three times in the prior four days, Bender got the nod in a save situation and couldn't get the job done, but a walkoff blast by Jesus Aguilar handed the right-hander his first big-league win. The rookie has forced himself into a high-leverage role with a 0.99 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB through his first 27.1 innings in the majors, and should Garcia be out of the picture for any significant length of time, Bender may well take over the ninth inning for the Marlins ahead of Dylan Floro or Anthony Bass.