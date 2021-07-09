Cancel
Attend Daveapalooza to Help Honor Proclamation Ale Founder Dave Witham

By Jamie Coelho
rimonthly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brewing community lost a great man this past winter. Dave Witham, founder of Proclamation Ale, passed away in December, only a month after his cancer diagnosis. Proclamation Ale Company and Dave’s wife, Lori Witham, and their young daughter, Harper, will be celebrating his life at the upcoming Daveapalooza on Saturday, July 24 (rain date, Sunday, July 25) from noon to 6 p.m. The taproom will remain open until 10 p.m.

