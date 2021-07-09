Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Taiwan's Foxconn discussing electric vehicle plant in Wisconsin

By Reuters
Autoblog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI — Taiwan's Foxconn said on Friday it was in talks with the U.S. state of Wisconsin about building electric vehicles there, part of the major Apple Inc supplier's push to diversify income streams. Foxconn and electric car manufacturer Fisker Inc said in May that they had finalized a vehicle-assembly...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Electric Cars#Apple Inc#Fisker Inc#Foxconn#Wedc#Stellantis Nv#Fiat Chrysler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Economythedetroitbureau.com

EU Proposes Ban of Gas- and Diesel-Powered Vehicle Sales by 2035

The European Union put the final nail of the coffin for gas- and diesel-powered vehicle sales, proposing a complete ban starting in 2035. The move came as part of a much larger package of plans — dubbed “Fit for 55” — to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles on the continent by 55% between now and 2030. The current target is 37.5% by the end of the decade. The same push includes a 100% reduction by 2035. To be clear, these are proposals, not actual mandates — yet.
Economywincountry.com

Volkswagen China sees chip supply shortage easing

BEIJING (Reuters) – German automaker Volkswagen AG, the top foreign automaker in China, the world’s biggest car market, said on Friday that it expected chip supplies to improve in the next six months. Automakers around the world have had to adjust assembly lines due to the shortages, caused by manufacturing...
Economyq957.com

GM’s China venture to recall 1.44 million cars over engine issue

BEIJING (Reuters) – SAIC-GM-Wuling, General Motors Co’s China joint venture with SAIC Motor and a smaller company, will recall 1.44 million cars under Wuling and Baojun brands in China due to an engine component issue, China’s market regulator said. The Liuzhou-based joint venture also sells Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV,...
BusinessData Center Knowledge

TSMC Is Considering Building a Chip Plant in Japan, CEO Says

Vlad Savov and Debby Wu (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei said the company is going through “due diligence” to build a fabrication plant in Japan, a strategically important move for the country by the world’s leading chipmaker. Wei made the comments during a question-and-answer...
EconomyInvestorPlace

Buy XPeng Stock To Gain From China’s Electric Vehicle Boom

Nearly a year after its initial public offering, Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock, or XMotors as it is known in the U.S., looks to have been a solid investment. Since its IPO in August 2020, XPEV stock is up nearly 100%. Investors who bought shares on their first...
EconomyMotley Fool

Are Electric Vehicle Stocks Overhyped?

The EV market is going to be huge and important. Wall Street, in typical fashion, is looking to the future when it should probably be paying much more attention to the here and now. No one wants to lose out on a huge opportunity, and it's pretty clear that electric...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Toyota buys US mapping and road data firm to bulk up driverless tech

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it acquired U.S.-based Carmera, a provider of maps and data for driverless vehicles, marking the Japanese car maker’s latest investment in autonomous technology. The purchase, through newly created subsidiary Woven Planet for an undisclosed sum, underscores Toyota’s push to...
BusinessUS News and World Report

TSMC Eyes Expansion in U.S., Japan to Meet Sustained Chip Demand

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) signalled on Thursday plans to build new factories in the United States and Japan, riding on a pandemic-led surge in demand for chips that power smartphones, laptops and cars. TSMC, which posted record quarterly sales and forecast higher revenue for the current...
Worldwibqam.com

Taiwan’s TSMC posts 11% jump in Q2 profit on global chip demand

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan’s TSMC posted an 11% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by a pandemic-led surge in global demand for chips that power devices such as smartphones and laptops. Net profit for April-June at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Foxconn, TSMC hand over 10 million Covid vaccines to Taiwan

Two Taiwanese firms have purchased 10 million doses of Covid vaccines for use by the government, as it struggles with an upsurge in Covid infections nationwide. Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced on Monday that they had purchased 10 million doses of Germany's BioNTech vaccine to donate to health authorities.
EconomyAutoblog

France resists EU plan banning internal combustion sales by 2035

France is resisting the European Union effectively phasing out combustion-engine car sales by 2035, advocating for a more lenient target for the end of the decade and a longer leash for plug-in hybrid models. The French government backs a target to reduce emissions from cars 55% by 2030 and for...
WorldBBC

Taiwan tech giants Foxconn and TSMC to buy 10m Covid jabs

Two of the world's biggest technology manufacturers are buying 10 million doses of a Covid vaccine for Taiwan. Taiwanese firms Foxconn, which makes devices for Apple, and chip giant TSMC brokered the agreements for the BioNTech vaccine, worth $350m (£252m). Taiwan has been trying for months to buy the vaccine...
Businesswizmnews.com

Will Foxconn’s latest plan be the one?

Will the latest plan be the one that finally comes to fruition? Foxconn is shifting gears once again, trying to figure out what it will build at its facility in Wisconsin. The original plans called for the company to build large television screens. That was quickly scrapped in favor of smaller screens for tablets and phones. That too was abandoned. The next idea, robotic coffee kiosks also went nowhere. Then we heard of a plan to build ventilators, but none were ever built at the Mt. Pleasant facility. But now Foxconn says its latest plan is the one that will finally put people to work. Foxconn has reached a partnership agreement with the California company Fisker to make parts for electric vehicles in Wisconsin. Clearly expectations have changed. The original deal with the state called for Foxconn to employ up to 13,000 people. The revised agreement with the state calls for a much lower employment total, around 1400 jobs. Wisely the state has renegotiated its deal with Foxconn, and the huge incentives originally offered are no longer on the table. It remains to be seen if electric cars will be rolling off the Foxconn assembly line, but even if they do, it is clear Foxconn is nowhere near becoming the eighth wonder of the world.
Businesstechxplore.com

Stellantis keeps UK plant to produce electric vehicles

European carmaker Stellantis on Tuesday said it was keeping its Vauxhall plant in northern England, which will become the group's first factory to produce a solely battery-electric vehicle. It is pumping £100 million ($138 million, 117 million euros) into the facility, with help from the UK government, to produce electric...
CarsCleanTechnica

How Will NIO’s Electric Vehicles Do In Europe?

A few weeks ago, NIO put out a news release that its ES8 “smart electric SUV” had received European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EWVTA), meaning that it can sell the ES8 in Europe. In particular, the ES8 is starting its European exploration in Norway. That’s interesting news, especially to those...
Edgartown, MAedgartown-ma.us

Electric Vehicles on the Rise

When it comes to the rollout of EVs, the most basic questions for cities will be over siting charging stations. The U.S. will need 9.6 million charging ports by 2030, the Edison Electric Institute, an industry group, predicted nearly three years ago. By comparison, the U.S. Department of Energy says there are currently 42,000 public charging station in the country, offering a combined total of 100,000 charging ports. (That does not include private chargers, like those used for bus fleets or home charging.)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion - WSJ

July 15 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) is in talks to buy semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc for about $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Any deal talks don't appear to include GlobalFoundries directly, as a spokesperson for the company told the...
EconomyAutoblog

Daimler racks up huge profit as chip shortage boosts car prices

Daimler AG posted far higher earnings than analysts expected by joining peers in commanding better pricing for vehicles in the midst of the global semiconductor shortage. Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes surged to 5.19 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in the second quarter, the Mercedes-Benz maker said late Wednesday, beating a company-compiled consensus of 4.11 billion euros. Profit margin at the cars and vans division reached double digits for a third straight quarter.

Comments / 2

Community Policy