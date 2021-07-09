Cancel
Coffee County, TN

Luke Cameron announces run for Coffee County Mayor

Tullahoma News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Cameron has thrown his hat into the ring as a candidate for Coffee County Mayor. “My name is Luke Cameron, and it is a privilege to be a candidate for Coffee County mayor in 2022,” he said in officially announcing his candidacy. “Coffee County is a terrific place to live because of its great people—people in Manchester, Tullahoma, Hillsboro, Beechgrove, Summitville, Lakewood Park, New Union. It is an honor to live in the United States of America, in Tennessee, and also in Coffee County.”

www.tullahomanews.com

