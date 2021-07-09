Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photos Reveal Possible Setting and Plot

By Claire Epting
Posted by 
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains possible spoilers for the upcoming Indiana Jones movie. A series of new on-set photos from Indiana Jones 5 hint at a possible plot point involving the Apollo 11 moon landing. The leaked images, which were shared by the Glasgow Times, depict the streets of Glasgow as fronts constructed for the upcoming adventure flick. One of the photos includes a key set piece which could potentially reveal the happenings of Harrison Ford’s latest outing as Indiana Jones.

banana1015.com

Comments / 0

Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plot Point#Apollo#The Glasgow Times#The Indiana Jones 5#Nazi#Fifth Indiana Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
NASA
News Break
Movies
News Break
Indiana Jones
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Harrison Ford's body double looks dapper in grey suit while filming parade scenes on horseback for Indiana Jones 5 as Glasgow streets are transformed into 1969 Manhattan after Apollo 11's landing

Harrison Ford's body double was seen on horseback during filming of a lively parade scene for Indiana Jones 5 in Glasgow on Thursday. The body double, who bears a striking resemblance to the Hollywood actor, 79, joined hundreds of extras as the Scottish city has been transformed into Manhattan for the blockbuster, which is set during the 1960s space race.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Injury Leaves Harrison Ford in a Sling

Hollywood Star Harrison Ford is known for many roles, but one of his most iconic is Indiana Jones (or Henry Jones, Jr.). The Indiana Jones film franchise, owned by Disney, has created four incredible films, all starring Harrison Ford as the title character. After Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), many franchise fans were not sure if a fifth film would be made, but once the film was announced, fans were ecstatic!
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

Indiana Jones 5 casts Antonio Banderas to star with Harrison Ford

Antonio Banderas is the latest star to sign onto the Indiana Jones 5 project, Deadline reports. The Oscar-nominated actor recently closed the deal to join the highly-anticipated new movie, and will star alongside Harrison Ford, who is returning as the iconic archaeologist. Details of Banderas' character have been kept well...
Moviesgizmostory.com

Indiana Jones 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Need to Know

The popular Indiana Jones series is finally getting the fifth movie, after much speculation, rumors, and pushbacks. Starring Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, the movies thus far have all been box office hits in their respective eras. The first installment was 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, the next movie that came out in 1984, called Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, followed by Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.
TV & VideosCollider

Adorable 'Loki' Set Photo Reveals What They Used as the Stand-In for Alligator Loki

Loki has already delivered many memorable surprises in the five episodes that are already available on Disney+. Still, none is as weird as the Alligator Loki Variant, a literal alligator using a golden-horned crown. The internet went crazy when Alligator Loki was introduced, and Loki’s director Kate Herron seems to be aware of all the love the character got, as she used her Twitter account to reveal the Variant's stand-in.
MoviesPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

The Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Revealed In First Set Photo

She is almost ready to be part of your world. (Again.) Shooting has officially wrapped on Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The film stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as the sea witch Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Halle Bailey as Ariel, the Little Mermaid.
MoviesCinema Blend

Harrison Ford May Be Injured, But Another Star Is Filming Their Mystery Role On Indiana Jones 5 Set

Though Indiana Jones 5 is a relatively young production, as director James Mangold’s film has only been filming for a little while now, Harrison Ford’s recent on-set injury already has him sitting on the sidelines. That doesn’t mean the gears have ground to a halt though, as another star is filming their mysterious role in the fourth sequel to the Indiana Jones saga. We can say one thing for certain: from the looks of things, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is playing someone rather groovy in this new Indy saga.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Indiana Jones 5 adds another Hollywood star to its cast

The one who is perhaps the most famous Spanish actor in the world will be in the cast of Indiana Jones 5, accompanying Harrison Ford. Indiana Jones is one of the most recognized sagas of all time. Under the seal of Lucasfilm, the stories of the mythical archaeologist have become one of the most loved by critics and the public. For this reason, the cast of each of the films has been designed with great care and suspicion, trying to find celebrities worthy of inclusion. Now, in the recording of the fifth part, there is no exception to this concern.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Indiana Jones 5 Has Added Another A-Lister To Join Harrison Ford, And Wow

Just when you thought the acting pool for Indiana Jones 5 couldn’t get any more exciting, a new and surprising casting decision has been made. The currently-filming sequel has co-writer/director James Mangold already working with the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and, of course, Harrison Ford. But now, Antonio Banderas has been announced as joining the cast, and wow, that is indeed an impressive hire.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Hot Casting : Indiana Jones 5, Star Trek 4, The Sympathizer

Versatile thesp Antonio Banderas (“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, “The Mask of Zorro”) is joining Harrison Ford over on “Indiana Jones and…” whatever it ends up being called. Currently shooting in the U.K, the James Mangold-directed flick is said to revolve around the race to space, with Mads Mikkelsen’s character tipped to be the film’s main villain. No word on Banderas’s part. [More…]
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Blu-ray Review: The 4K INDIANA JONES Box Set will Melt Your Face

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), the adventurous archeologist and my favorite Nazi puncher of all time, is back in a gorgeous 4K Blu-ray set with a ridiculous amount of extras fit for a legend. As they're filming the fifth version right now, I wonder, though, if this set will be upgraded...
MoviesSFGate

Inside the Creation of the Terrifying Aliens of 'The Tomorrow War'

If you’ve seen Amazon Prime Video’s “The Tomorrow War,” then you’re familiar with the menacing alien creature that wreaks havoc on society. Director Chris Mackay’s new futuristic action film stars Chris Pratt as Dan Forester and Yvonne Strahovski as Colonel Muri Forester — time travelers who arrive from the year 2051 to warn humanity that a future war is being lost to an alien race, the White Spikes, who threaten to end the existence of mankind.
MoviesGizmodo

Antonio Banderas Is Indiana Jones 5's Latest Wild Acquisition

Harrison Ford is almost definitely back in fine form as Indiana Jones for the latest entry in the adventuring saga, because good lord, he’s swiping interesting co-stars like they’re golden idols protected by several layers of deadly booby traps. Deadline reports that Antonio Banderas is the latest name to join...
MoviesCollider

New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photos Show Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dressed for the Late 1960s

Images of Phoebe Waller-Bridge on set filming Indiana Jones 5 have begun surfacing onto the web, showing what seems to be the actress in the late 1960s. The photos feature Waller-Bridge dressed like a gender-flipped version of good ol' Indy himself. Waller-Bridge was cast in the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise back in April in a currently undisclosed role.
MoviesInside the Magic

Antonio Banderas Scores Secret Role in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Although Harrison Ford may have recently been injured while rehearsing for Indiana Jones 5, leaving the actor in a sling, the production is still moving forward with full steam ahead. Many Indiana Jones fans are very excited to see the newest installment to the franchise, especially considering how it has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy