Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Survival of presolar p-nuclide carriers in the nebula revealed by stepwise leaching of Allende refractory inclusions

By Bruce L. A. Charlier, bruce.charlier@vuw.ac.nz, François L. H. Tissot, Hauke Vollstaedt, Nicolas Dauphas, Colin J. N. Wilson, Ren T. Marquez
Science Now
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 87Rb-87Sr radiochronometer provides key insights into the timing of volatile element depletion in planetary bodies, yet the unknown nucleosynthetic origin of Sr anomalies in Ca-Al–rich inclusions (CAIs, the oldest dated solar system solids) challenges the reliability of resulting chronological interpretations. To identify the nature of these Sr anomalies, we performed step-leaching experiments on nine unmelted CAIs from Allende. In six CAIs, the chemically resistant residues (0.06 to 9.7% total CAI Sr) show extreme positive μ84Sr (up to +80,655) and 87Sr variations that cannot be explained by decay of 87Rb. The extreme 84Sr but more subdued 87Sr anomalies are best explained by the presence of a presolar carrier enriched in the p-nuclide 84Sr. We argue that this unidentified carrier controls the isotopic anomalies in bulk CAIs and outer solar system materials, which reinstates the chronological significance of differences in initial 87Sr/86Sr between CAIs and volatile-depleted inner solar system materials.

advances.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaching#Nebula#Nuclide#Refractory#Presolar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
CancerEurekAlert

New nanotech will enable a 'healthy' electric current production inside the human body

A new nanotechnology development by an international research team led by Tel Aviv University researchers will make it possible to generate electric currents and voltage within the human body through the activation of various organs (mechanical force). The researchers explain that the development involves a new and very strong biological material, similar to collagen, which is non-toxic and causes no harm to the body's tissues. The researchers believe that this new nanotechnology has many potential applications in medicine, including harvesting clean energy to operate devices implanted in the body (such as pacemakers) through the body's natural movements, eliminating the need for batteries.
Earth ScienceScience Now

Origin of potassic postcollisional volcanic rocks in young, shallow, blueschist-rich lithosphere

Potassium-rich volcanism occurring throughout the Alpine-Himalayan belt from Spain to Tibet is characterized by unusually high Th/La ratios, for which several hypotheses have brought no convincing solution. Here, we combine geochemical datasets from potassic postcollisional volcanic rocks and lawsonite blueschists to explain the high Th/La. Source regions of the volcanic melts consist of imbricated packages of blueschist facies mélanges and depleted peridotites, constituting a new mantle lithosphere formed only 20 to 50 million years earlier during the accretionary convergence of small continental blocks and oceans. This takes place entirely at shallow depths (<80 km) without any deep subduction of continental materials. High Th/La in potassic rocks may indicate shallow sources in accretionary settings even where later obscured by continental collision as in Tibet. This mechanism is consistent with a temporal trend in Th/La in potassic postcollisional magmas: The high Th/La signature first becomes prominent in the Phanerozoic, when blueschists became widespread.
ScienceScience Now

The mechanism of gap creation by a multifunctional nuclease during base excision repair

During base excision repair, a transient single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) gap is produced at the apurinic/apyrimidinic (AP) site. Exonuclease III, capable of performing both AP endonuclease and exonuclease activity, are responsible for gap creation in bacteria. We used single-molecule fluorescence resonance energy transfer to examine the mechanism of gap creation. We found an AP site anchor-based mechanism by which the intrinsically distributive enzyme binds strongly to the AP site and becomes a processive enzyme, rapidly creating a gap and an associated transient ssDNA loop. The gap size is determined by the rigidity of the ssDNA loop and the duplex stability of the DNA and is limited to a few nucleotides to maintain genomic stability. When the 3′ end is released from the AP endonuclease, polymerase I quickly initiates DNA synthesis and fills the gap. Our work provides previously unidentified insights into how a signal of DNA damage changes the enzymatic functions.
ScienceScience Now

The interplay between matrix deformation and the coordination of turning events governs directed neutrophil migration in 3D matrices

Neutrophils migrating through extravascular spaces must negotiate narrow matrix pores without losing directional movement. We investigated how chemotaxing neutrophils probe matrices and adjust their migration to collagen concentration ([col]) changes by tracking 20,000 cell trajectories and quantifying cell-generated 3D matrix deformations. In low-[col] matrices, neutrophils exerted large deformations and followed straight trajectories. As [col] increased, matrix deformations decreased, and neutrophils turned often to circumvent rather than remodel matrix pores. Inhibiting protrusive or contractile forces shifted this transition to lower [col], implying that mechanics play a crucial role in defining migratory strategies. To balance frequent turning and directional bias, neutrophils used matrix obstacles as pivoting points to steer toward the chemoattractant. The Actin Related Protein 2/3 complex coordinated successive turns, thus controlling deviations from chemotactic paths. These results offer an improved understanding of the mechanisms and molecular regulators used by neutrophils during chemotaxis in restrictive 3D environments.
AstronomyScience Now

Supernova neutrinos reveal no secrets

In the Standard Model of particle physics, neutrinos only interact through the weak nuclear force. Several proposed extensions to the Standard Model introduce additional ways that neutrinos could interact with each other (but not with different types of particles), and these are known as secret interactions. Shalgar et al. calculated how any secret interactions would affect core-collapse supernovae, in which an explosion is driven by a vast flux of neutrinos flowing outward from a dying star's core. If there were secret interactions, then neutrinos would become trapped in the core and no supernova would occur. The authors used this to set upper limits on neutrino physics beyond the Standard Model.
ScienceScience Now

A high-throughput cell- and virus-free assay shows reduced neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 variants by COVID-19 convalescent plasma

The detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-specific antibodies in the serum of an individual indicates prior infection or vaccination. However, it provides limited insight into the protective nature of this immune response. Neutralizing antibodies recognizing the viral spike protein are more revealing, yet their measurement traditionally requires virus- and cell-based systems that are costly, time-consuming, inflexible, and potentially biohazardous. Here, we present a cell-free quantitative neutralization assay based on the competitive inhibition of trimeric SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binding to the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. This high-throughput method matches the performance of the gold standard live virus infection assay, as verified with a panel of 206 seropositive donors with varying degrees of infection severity and virus-specific IgG titers, achieving 96.7% sensitivity and 100% specificity. Furthermore, it allows for the parallel assessment of neutralizing activities against multiple SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants of concern. We used our assay to profile serum samples from 59 patients hospitalized with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). We found that, although most sera had high activity against the 2019-nCoV parental spike protein and, to a lesser extent, the α (B.1.1.7) variant, only 58% of serum samples could efficiently neutralize a spike protein derivative containing mutations present in the β (B.1.351) variant. Thus, we have developed an assay that can evaluate effective neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants of concern after natural infection and that can be applied to characterize vaccine-induced antibody responses or to assess the potency of monoclonal antibodies.
ChemistryScience Now

Determinants of crystal structure transformation of ionic nanocrystals in cation exchange reactions

You are currently viewing the abstract. Changes in the crystal system of an ionic nanocrystal during a cation exchange reaction are unusual yet remain to be systematically investigated. In this study, chemical synthesis and computational modeling demonstrated that the height of hexagonal-prism roxbyite (Cu1.8S) nanocrystals with a distorted hexagonal close-packed sulfide anion (S2−) sublattice determines the final crystal phase of the cation-exchanged products with Co2+ [wurtzite cobalt sulfide (CoS) with hexagonal close-packed S2– and/or cobalt pentlandite (Co9S8) with cubic close-packed S2–]. Thermodynamic instability of exposed planes drives reconstruction of anion frameworks under mild reaction conditions. Other incoming cations (Mn2+, Zn2+, and Ni2+) modulate crystal structure transformation during cation exchange reactions by various means, such as volume, thermodynamic stability, and coordination environment.
ScienceScience Now

Autonomous self-repair in piezoelectric molecular crystals

You are currently viewing the abstract. Living tissue uses stress-accumulated electrical charge to close wounds. Self-repairing synthetic materials, which are typically soft and amorphous, usually require external stimuli, prolonged physical contact, and long healing times. We overcome many of these limitations in piezoelectric bipyrazole organic crystals, which recombine following mechanical fracture without any external direction, autonomously self-healing in milliseconds with crystallographic precision. Kelvin probe force microscopy, birefringence experiments, and atomic-resolution structural studies reveal that these noncentrosymmetric crystals, with a combination of hydrogen bonds and dispersive interactions, develop large stress-induced opposite electrical charges on fracture surfaces, prompting an electrostatically driven precise recombination of the pieces via diffusionless self-healing.
ScienceScience Now

Surprise undersea volcano could offer unique window into Earth’s interior

In 2015, a German research team sent a submersible to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. West of Peru, the camera-mounted robot explored a vast expanse of sea floor, 4 kilometers (more than 2 miles) deep, known for its extreme flatness. “It’s very dark,” recalls Antje Boetius, a biologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute. “Then you switch on the lights of the robot and see a new landscape that no one has ever seen before.”
WildlifeScience Now

Rank-dependent social inheritance determines social network structure in spotted hyenas

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abc1966, this issue p. 348; see also abj5234, p. 274. The structure of animal social networks influences survival and reproductive success, as well as pathogen and information transmission. However, the general mechanisms determining social structure remain unclear. Using data from 73,767 social interactions among wild spotted hyenas collected over 27 years, we show that the process of social inheritance determines how offspring relationships are formed and maintained. Relationships between offspring and other hyenas bear resemblance to those of their mothers for as long as 6 years, and the degree of similarity increases with maternal social rank. Mother-offspring relationship strength affects social inheritance and is positively correlated with offspring longevity. These results support the hypothesis that social inheritance of relationships can structure animal social networks and be subject to adaptive tradeoffs.
AstronomyScience Now

Exploding stars may have assaulted ancient Earth

For our Australopithecus ancestors who roamed Africa 2.5 million years ago, the bright new star in the sky surely would have aroused curiosity. As luminous as the full Moon, it would have cast shadows at night and been visible during the day. As the supernova faded over the following months, it probably also faded from memory. But it left other traces, now coming to light.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

A Practical Introduction to Simulation Modelling for Data Scientists

Simulation has for decades been used to improve operations in fields such as logistics, supply chain management and manufacturing. However, it might not be familiar to most data scientists today. In this article we will improve an operation using simulation as well as interpret statistical output using the modelling software AnyLogic.
ScienceScience Now

Mysterious DNA sequences, known as ‘Borgs,’ recovered from California mud

In the TV series Star Trek, the Borg are cybernetic aliens that assimilate humans and other creatures as a means of achieving perfection. So when Jill Banfield, a geomicrobiologist at the University of California, Berkeley, sifted through DNA in the mud of her backyard and discovered a strange linear chromosome that included genes from a variety of microbes, her Trekkie son proposed naming it after the sci-fi aliens. The new type of genetic material was a mystery. Maybe it was part of a viral genome. Maybe it was a strange bacterium. Or maybe it was just an independent piece of DNA existing outside of cells. Whatever it is, it’s “pretty exciting,” says W. Ford Doolittle, an evolutionary biologist at Dalhousie University who was not involved with the work.
ScienceScience Now

Neural representations of space in the hippocampus of a food-caching bird

You are currently viewing the abstract. Spatial memory in vertebrates requires brain regions homologous to the mammalian hippocampus. Between vertebrate clades, however, these regions are anatomically distinct and appear to produce different spatial patterns of neural activity. We asked whether hippocampal activity is fundamentally different even between distant vertebrates that share a strong dependence on spatial memory. We studied tufted titmice, food-caching birds capable of remembering many concealed food locations. We found mammalian-like neural activity in the titmouse hippocampus, including sharp-wave ripples and anatomically organized place cells. In a non–food-caching bird species, spatial firing was less informative and was exhibited by fewer neurons. These findings suggest that hippocampal circuit mechanisms are similar between birds and mammals, but that the resulting patterns of activity may vary quantitatively with species-specific ethological needs.
ChemistryScience Now

Low thermal conductivity in a modular inorganic material with bonding anisotropy and mismatch

You are currently viewing the abstract. The thermal conductivity of crystalline materials cannot be arbitrarily low as the intrinsic limit depends on the phonon dispersion. We used complementary strategies to suppress the contribution of the longitudinal and transverse phonons to heat transport in layered materials containing different types of intrinsic chemical interface. BiOCl and Bi2O2Se encapsulate these design principles for longitudinal and transverse modes respectively, and the bulk superlattice material Bi4O4SeCl2 combines these effects by ordering both interface types within its unit cell to reach an extremely low thermal conductivity of 0.1 W K−1 m−1 at room temperature along its stacking direction. This value comes within a factor of four of air. We demonstrated that chemical control of the spatial arrangement of distinct interfaces can synergically modify vibrational modes to minimize thermal conductivity.
AstronomyScience Now

Astronomers lay high-energy particle traps in Greenland's ice

You are currently viewing the summary. High on Greenland's ice sheet, particle astrophysicists are this week drilling boreholes in a search for the cosmic accelerators responsible for the universe's most energetic particles. By placing hundreds of radio antennas on and below the surface, they hope to trap elusive particles known as neutrinos at higher energies than ever before. Detectors elsewhere on Earth occasionally register the arrival of ultra–high-energy (UHE) cosmic rays, atomic nuclei that slam into the atmosphere at colossal speed. Researchers want to pinpoint their sources, but because the nuclei are charged, magnetic fields in space bend their paths, obscuring their origins. But theorists believe that as UHE cosmic rays set out from their sources, they spawn so-called cosmogenic neutrinos in collisions with photons and, because neutrinos are not charged, they travel to Earth as straight as an arrow. The hard part is catching them.
ScienceScience Now

Researchers unveil ‘phenomenal’ new AI for predicting protein structures

Proteins are the minions of life, working alone or together to build, manage, fuel, protect, and eventually destroy cells. To function, these long chains of amino acids twist and fold and intertwine into complex shapes that can be slow, even impossible, to decipher. Scientists have dreamed of simply predicting a protein’s shape from its amino acid sequence—an ability that would open a world of insights into the workings of life. “This problem has been around for 50 years; lots of people have broken their head on it,” says John Moult, a structural biologist at the University of Maryland, Shady Grove. But a practical solution is in their grasp.
ScienceScience Now

Targeting aging cells improves survival

Older age is associated with increased COVID-19 severity and mortality (1). Whether this is due to preexisting age-related health conditions or aging per se is currently unclear. On page 295 of this issue, Camell et al. (2) show that cell senescence, a hallmark of biological aging (3), contributes to mortality in old mice upon infection with mouse hepatitis virus (MHV), a mouse β-coronavirus that is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Mirroring findings from human COVID-19, they show that old—but not young—mice infected with MHV succumb rapidly to viral infection. They demonstrate that treatments to remove senescent cells (senolytics) significantly improve survival in older mice, even when initiated 3 days after infection. These findings provide a biological explanation for the effect of age on COVID-19 severity and strongly support the testing of drugs that target senescence in older patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.
ScienceScience Now

Expression of Foxp3 by T follicular helper cells in end-stage germinal centers

You are currently viewing the abstract. To produce antibodies that protect effectively against pathogens, B cells must undergo a Darwinian process of somatic hypermutation of their immunoglobulin genes followed by selective proliferation of variants with improved affinity for antigen. This process, known as affinity maturation, can dramatically increase the affinity and potency of antibodies elicited by infection and vaccination. Affinity maturation takes place in germinal centers (GCs), structures that form within secondary lymphoid organs in response to infection or immunization. Because somatic mutations accumulate progressively with time, the duration of the GC reaction is an important determinant of the extent to which antibodies can mutate and mature. Despite the importance of this parameter, our understanding of the factors that determine the duration of a GC and the timing of its contraction remains limited.

Comments / 0

Community Policy