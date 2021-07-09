Cancel
Matt Beaty Felt Hitting Was Contagious In Dodgers Win Over Marlins

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Beaty then added a single of his own to drive in Urias and give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. L.A. scored four more times in the inning, led by Chris Taylor's RBI double and a ground ball off the bat of Zach McKinstry that brought home two more runs. Yeah, the pitcher starts to feel pressure once guys get on base and then you've got bases loaded, I think we weren't trying to do too much," Beaty answered when asked if hitting is contagious.

