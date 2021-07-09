Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Craigslist#Gyms#Animal Fix#Patreon#American#Smarttrip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Petspopville.com

Sweet City Ride/Animal Fix mashup!

Thanks to Eric for sharing over the weekend: “Gorgeous late 60s Porsche 911 Targa in Irish Green seen around Thomas Circle this afternoon. Check out the goggles on the doggie passenger”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the...
Washington, DCpopville.com

“The Boiling Crab is opening!”

4th and H Street, NE formerly home to Driftwood Kitchen/True Orleans. “After what feels like a year of waiting, The Boiling Crab on H St. finally seems to be opening on Monday, July 19 at 3pm!. Not sure what to expect but with all the anticipation, waiting so long, and...
Restaurantslonelyplanet.com

Sunday in Harlem: where to find your soul food fix

It’s Sunday morning in Manhattan, and you’re hungry for something more substantial than a bowl of organic granola or a fresh fruit platter. But where to go for food that’s hot, filling and served with soul? Jumping aboard the A–Train to 125th Street, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for in the table-bending weekend feasts on offer in historic Harlem.
Home & Gardenpopville.com

Great Garden Haul Vol. 18

Thanks to Eli for sending from Eckington: “Romano beans, chard, sunflowers, zinnias, lavender, and echinacea — all loving the July sunshine.”. As the season progresses please send your great garden hauls via email to [email protected] with Garden Haul in the subject line and let me know what you’ve grown and what neighborhood you are in. Cheers, thanks and happy gardening! Great Garden Haul is made possible, ironically, by the Friends of the White Whale Society.
Restaurantspopville.com

Crazy Aunt Helen’s opens tomorrow (Wednesday) on Barracks Row

713 8th Street, SE formerly home to Finn McCool’s/Molly Malone’s. “Crazy Aunt Helen’s is bringing American Comfort Food prepared with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients (and love) to the Barracks Row section of Capitol Hill. This is the first solo project from DC restaurant vet Shane Mayson, who aims for a homey, eclectic vibe with Southern flair. Miss Pixie Windsor of 14th Street’s home furnishings store Miss Pixie’s designed the restaurant, complete with vibrant colors, repurposed materials and mix and match plates and funky coffee mugs. The two story restaurant seats 76 on the first floor, including 26 at the bar, as well as 53 seats upstairs. The outdoor patio can accommodate 12, with an additional 12 seats in the Streetery.
Food & Drinkspopville.com

ANXO “Florida Ave’s Final Week + Brightwood Pizza & Fresh New Beers”

“After 5 amazing years of service, the time has finally come for us to say goodbye to our beloved Truxton Circle Neighborhood. When we shut the lights and lock the doors on Sunday night, that will mark the end of this chapter in the ANXO story. Sooo, what does this all mean? We need each and every one of you, that have become family to us, to come in for one (or more) last hurrah(s)! Help us celebrate our 5 year anniversary and make some final memories in this amazing space.
Lifestylepopville.com

Looks Like New Vegas Lounge is getting spruced up

Thanks to Tom and Michael for sending: “I saw the sign and paint come down on the New Vegas Lounge — after 50 years, is she done??”. I don’t think so, more likely just a bit of a sprucing up. I say this because their website is still live (“OPEN FRIDAY & SATURDAY 9:00 PM DOORS”), their phone works (though it went to voicemail when I called), they posted to their Instagram and Facebook, a few days ago.
Animalspopville.com

Today in Turkeys around Town

Thanks to Kelsey for sending from the Arboretum. If you spot a hawk or any interesting wildlife and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted it to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.
Washington, DCpopville.com

Real Estate Fresh Finds: July 14

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by Real Living At Home. “Here is an offer fit for a king or queen! A lovely classic Colonial-style home located in the immediate area of the energetic H Street corridor. From here, you will enjoy the streetcar system, a mere block from your front door, where you can easily be transported all the way to Union Station. This spacious home contains two bedrooms large enough to fit king-sized beds, each with its own private bath and a convenient half-bath on the main level. Imagine beginning your day with a book and cup of coffee in your back den and then heading out to your cozy patio to get a little sunshine. This city gem boasts solar panels that can reduce your energy bill by 95%, has exposed brick walls and also has a slate patio in the front yard, where you can people-watch and enjoy the company of your neighbors. You will appreciate the convenience of this wonderful home as you visit the nearby Whole Foods and FRESHFARM H Street Market, as well as the many locally-owned gyms, coffee shops and restaurants that are just a short walk away. Don’t miss the chance to make this home your palace!”
Restaurantspopville.com

Le Diplomate: “We open for dinner service at 5pm.”

Updates from Le Diplomate: “Mushroom tarts & escargots à la bourguignonn are a GO for dinner this evening! We open for dinner service at 5pm. MERCI to everyone who sent us thoughtful messages, checked in on our team, and to the @dcfireandems.”. “On 7/14/2021, a small fire broke out in...
Restaurantspopville.com

Looks like someone listed their backyard as a restaurant on yelp

Thanks to Caroline for sending. And the reviews are (mostly) top notch:. “Great food and drinks made and served by the owner/chef. Deducted one star because the proprietor mocked me mercilessly for ladling soup onto my entree (I thought it was a sauce after a few drinks). You won’t go...
Washington, DCpopville.com

“Future of Cove Coworking spaces?”

Do you have any idea if and when the Cove shared workspaces will be re-opening in DC? I was a member of their Dupont Circle office but I can’t seem to get any useful information from the company. Its domain name is cove.is which appears to be in…Iceland??”. Ed. Note:...
Washington, DCpopville.com

“The work, beginning Saturday, July 17 through Sunday, August 29, requires around-the-clock single tracking between Dupont Circle and Van Ness stations.”

“Metro is reminding customers of upcoming construction on the Red Line for improvements to the tunnel ventilation system. The work, beginning Saturday, July 17 through Sunday, August 29, requires around-the-clock single tracking between Dupont Circle and Van Ness stations. The ventilation project is necessary to improve station and tunnel safety...
Gardeningpopville.com

Great Garden Haul Vol. 19 and 20

Thanks to Andrew and Tasha for sending their “Yellow squash grown in small community plot in Cleveland Park.”. And check out this monster haul from Eric in Columbia Heights, 1.6 pounds of tomatoes:. “Great garden haul in Columbia Heights! 1.6 lbs off of two bushes! Maybe this heat is good...
Home & Gardenpopville.com

Great Garden Haul Vol. 21

Thanks to the Reillys for sending: “from Capitol Hill. Here we have some lady bird nasturtiums, a mix of salad greens, red currant and genovese tomatoes, herbs (chives, mint and basil), a smattering of hot peppers and the last carrot of the season.”. As the season progresses please send your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy