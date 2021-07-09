Cancel
Science

Isoflavone diet ameliorates experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis through modulation of gut bacteria depleted in patients with multiple sclerosis

By Samantha N. Jensen, Nicole M. Cady, Shailesh K. Shahi, Stephanie R. Peterson, Arnav Gupta, Katherine N. Gibson-Corley, Ashutosh K. Mangalam, ashutosh-mangalam@uiowa.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gut microbiota is a potential environmental factor that influences the development of multiple sclerosis (MS). We and others have demonstrated that patients with MS and healthy individuals have distinct gut microbiomes. However, the pathogenic relevance of these differences remains unclear. Previously, we showed that bacteria that metabolize isoflavones are less abundant in patients with MS, suggesting that isoflavone-metabolizing bacteria might provide protection against MS. Here, using a mouse model of MS, we report that an isoflavone diet provides protection against disease, which is dependent on the presence of isoflavone-metabolizing bacteria and their metabolite equol. Notably, the composition of the gut microbiome in mice fed an isoflavone diet exhibited parallels to healthy human donors, whereas the composition in those fed an isoflavone-free diet exhibited parallels to patients with MS. Collectively, our study provides evidence that dietary-induced gut microbial changes alleviate disease severity and may contribute to MS pathogenesis.

Health
Science
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Dysbiosis in gut microbiota may cause severe secondary infection in COVID-19 patients

An interesting study led by scientists in the U.S. has recently revealed that the microbial community in the gut is directly affected by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and that virus-mediated gut microbiome dysbiosis may cause severe secondary infections in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
Healthbaptisthealth.net

How Gut Bacteria Affects Many Aspects of Your Health

Most people don’t realize they share their bodies with trillions of bacteria, fungi and other microbes. The majority of these live deep within our intestines and are known collectively as the gut microbiome. “The microbiome is the collection of bacteria that live in the GI (gastrointestinal) tract, predominantly in the...
HealthNIH Director's Blog

Gut-microbiota-targeted diets modulate human immune status

Diet modulates the gut microbiome, which in turn can impact the immune system. Here, we determined how two microbiota-targeted dietary interventions, plant-based fiber and fermented foods, influence the human microbiome and immune system in healthy adults. Using a 17-week randomized, prospective study (n = 18/arm) combined with -omics measurements of microbiome and host, including extensive immune profiling, we found diet-specific effects. The high-fiber diet increased microbiome-encoded glycan-degrading carbohydrate active enzymes (CAZymes) despite stable microbial community diversity. Although cytokine response score (primary outcome) was unchanged, three distinct immunological trajectories in high-fiber consumers corresponded to baseline microbiota diversity. Alternatively, the high-fermented-food diet steadily increased microbiota diversity and decreased inflammatory markers. The data highlight how coupling dietary interventions to deep and longitudinal immune and microbiome profiling can provide individualized and population-wide insight. Fermented foods may be valuable in countering the decreased microbiome diversity and increased inflammation pervasive in industrialized society.
ScienceScience Daily

Our genes shape our gut bacteria

Our gut microbiome -- the ever-changing "rainforest" of bacteria living in our intestines -- is primarily affected by our lifestyle, including what we eat or the medications we take, most studies show. But a University of Notre Dame study has found a much greater genetic component at play than was...
Animalskhn.org

Similar Dog Disease May Help Humans Tackle Multiple Sclerosis

Other reports cover the baffling rise of respiratory syncytial virus — usually a winter issue; an expanded recall of Tyson Foods chicken over listeria fears; weight training and weight control; and Naomi Osaka's pressure to reveal her mental health struggle. Seizures, vision problems, sluggishness, a strange head tilt — every...
FitnessMedscape News

Ketogenic, Intermittent-Fasting Diet Feasible for Patients With Glioma

(Reuters Health) - A modified Atkins diet combined with intermittent fasting appeared feasible and able to produce systemic biological activity and cerebral activity in patients with glioma, a small study suggests. Researchers enrolled 25 patients with biopsy-confirmed glioma who completed adjuvant chemotherapy in an 8-week dietary trial that required them...
Scienceslashdot.org

Molecules Produced By Gut Bacteria Could Help the Human Body Fight Cancer

I'm glad to see the "mainstream" come around to some recognition of the true importance of our microbiome. I really am. It will prevent a lot of suffering and death. However, this is not news to anyone in the alternative medicine community. Not news at all. It's been known for 20 years or longer that we are symbiotic with our microbiome, that it is a necessary and integral part of our immune system, and that messing with it generally messes with us.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Dried mulberry fruit ameliorates cardiovascular and liver histopathological changes in high-fat diet-induced hyperlipidemic mice.

Suriya Chaiwong, Usana Chatturong, Rachanee Chanasong, Watcharakorn Deetud, Kittiwoot To-On, Supaporn Puntheeranurak, Ekarin Chulikorn, Tanwarat Kajsongkram, Veerada Raksanoh, Kroekkiat Chinda, Nanteetip Limpeanchob, Kanittaporn Trisat, Julintorn Somran, Nitra Nuengchamnong, Piya Prajumwong, Krongkarn Chootip. Article Affiliation:. Suriya Chaiwong. Abstract:. Background and aim: Metabolic disease encompasses most contemporary non-communicable diseases, especially cardiovascular and...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Microbiome-Focused Metabolomics Pipeline Helps Characterize Gut Bacteria

NEW YORK – Researchers from Stanford University and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub have developed a microbiome-focused metabolomics pipeline to characterize microorganisms in the gut, as well as interactions between those microorganisms and their host. In a paper published in Nature on Wednesday, the researchers described their construction of an integrated...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Characterization of microglial transcriptomes in the brain and spinal cord of mice in early and late experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis using a RiboTag strategy

Sci Rep. 2021 Jul 12;11(1):14319. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-93590-1. Microglia play an important role in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis and the mouse model of MS, experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE). To more fully understand the role of microglia in EAE we characterized microglial transcriptomes before the onset of motor symptoms (pre-onset) and during symptomatic EAE. We compared the transcriptome in brain, where behavioral changes are initiated, and spinal cord, where damage is revealed as motor and sensory deficits. We used a RiboTag strategy to characterize ribosome-bound mRNA only in microglia without incurring possible transcriptional changes after cell isolation. Brain and spinal cord samples clustered separately at both stages of EAE, indicating regional heterogeneity. Differences in gene expression were observed in the brain and spinal cord of pre-onset and symptomatic animals with most profound effects in the spinal cord of symptomatic animals. Canonical pathway analysis revealed changes in neuroinflammatory pathways, immune functions and enhanced cell division in both pre-onset and symptomatic brain and spinal cord. We also observed a continuum of many pathways at pre-onset stage that continue into the symptomatic stage of EAE. Our results provide additional evidence of regional and temporal heterogeneity in microglial gene expression patterns that may help in understanding mechanisms underlying various symptomology in MS.
ScienceNature.com

Gut feeling yields evidence of microbial involvement in autoimmunity

Intestinal microbes shape the course of diseases such as Crohn’s disease, type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis — and could even help to keep them in check. Elizabeth Svoboda is a science writer based in San Jose, California. You have full access to this article via your institution. As neurologist...
NFLScience Now

Serum neurofilament light protein correlates with unfavorable clinical outcomes in hospitalized patients with COVID-19

Brain imaging studies of patients with COVID-19 show evidence of macro- and microhemorrhagic lesions, multifocal white matter hyperintensities, and lesions consistent with posterior reversible leukoencephalopathy. Imaging studies, however, are subject to selection bias, and prospective studies are challenging to scale. Here, we evaluated whether serum neurofilament light chain (NFL), a neuroaxonal injury marker, could predict the extent of neuronal damage in a cohort of 142 hospitalized patients with COVID-19. NFL was elevated in the serum of patients with COVID-19 compared to healthy controls, including those without overt neurological manifestations. Higher NFL serum concentrations were associated with worse clinical outcomes. In 100 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 treated with remdesivir, a trend toward lower NFL serum concentrations was observed. These data suggest that patients with COVID-19 may experience neuroaxonal injury and may be at risk for long-term neurological sequelae. Neuroaxonal injury should be considered as an outcome in acute pharmacotherapeutic trials for COVID-19.
FIRST For Women

This Simple Diet Tweak Can Prevent Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms

For millions of Americans living with multiple sclerosis, it’s challenging to find effective treatment options, especially those that don’t require a ton of medical intervention. However, a new study has found that adding just a few foods to your diet can make a major difference in slowing the progress of symptoms.
Diseases & Treatmentsdrhyman.com

Are Parasites Driving Your Autoimmune Or Gut Issues?

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

A new way for punicalagin to alleviate insulin resistance: regulating gut microbiota and autophagy

Yuan Cao, Guofeng Ren, Yahui Zhang, Hong Qin, Xin An, Yi Long, Jihua Chen, Lina Yang. Background: Insulin resistance, defined as a diminished ability to respond to the stimulation of insulin, is the main line for a variety of metabolic-related diseases. Punicalagin (PU), a hydrolyzable tannin of pomegranate juice, exhibits multiple biological properties, including anti-oxidant, anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory activities.
NutritionMedical News Today

Could prebiotic snacks boost healthy gut bacteria in obesity?

Dietary fiber may help prevent cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity through its effects on the gut microbiota, which is the community of microorganisms that live in the gut. However, typical Western diets lack the fiber that these friendly microbes need to thrive. Experiments in mice and humans suggest...
SlashGear

Phytoestrogen and specific gut bacteria may hold key to MS treatment

Multiple sclerosis, a debilitating autoimmune disease, is associated with the absence of specific gut bacteria often found in other people. These same bacteria are responsible for breaking down a type of plant compound called isoflavone, which is a phytoestrogen found in some plant foods like soybeans. The combination of the two — isoflavones and the gut bacteria that breaks them down — may have a role in treating and protecting against MS.

