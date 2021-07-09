Cancel
Nature exploration walk at Ouabache Trails Park

Washington Times-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin local Master Naturalist Terri Talarek King for "The Web of Life," a casual walk at Ouabache Trails Park, on Sunday, July 11. On this walk, participants will enjoy being observant of what is all around and how members of the environment are all connected to one another. There will be a group activity at the start of the walk, and then an observation activity will take place during the walk, which participants can do by themselves or with another person. Both are simple activities in which children can participate, too. Participants will also be looking for various kinds of spider webs.

www.washtimesherald.com

