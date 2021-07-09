Letters 7-9-21

The Alexandria City Government has a pay philosophy for its employees that salaries will “be competitive at a minimum with the average pay” of its comparators. Unfortunately, the salaries of most employees do not meet this criteria. This issue was true before FY21 and was exacerbated with the removal of merit increases and elimination of the proposed 1 percent raise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An example of this pay issue: Alexandria Police is the lowest paid agency in the entire region, save for Manassas City. This makes it extremely difficult to recruit and retain employees.