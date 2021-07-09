Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Letters 7-9-21

By The Wave
Wave of Long Island
 7 days ago

July 2021 marks the 57th Anniversary of federal government support for public transportation. The success of public transportation can be traced back to one of the late President Lyndon Johnson’s greatest accomplishments which continue to benefit many Americans today. On July 9th, 1964 he signed the “Urban Mass Transportation Act of 1964” into law. Subsequently, this has resulted in the investment over time of several hundred billion dollars into public transportation.

www.rockawave.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nypd#Infrastructure#Americans#Mta Metro Cards#Mta Subway#Usace#The Community Board#B149th Streets#Nypd#Nycpd#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
MTA
Related
Centre, ALweisradio.com

City Of Centre Approves Annexation Of Certain Portions Of The Country Club

During their most recent meeting, the Centre City Council approved the Annexation of certain portions of the Cherokee County Country Club into the Centre City limits. The annexation was done by Ordinance. Several citizens had formed and signed a petition and presented it to the council expressing their wishes to...
Newark, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

(Video) $117 billion rail plan for Northeast Corridor unveiled

The Northeast Corridor Commission released Connect NEC 2035 – a 15-year, $117 billion plan to upgrade the region’s rail system, cut travel times, and assist innovation centers like the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus. The corridor has a long backlog of projects, thanks to century-old bridges and tunnels and bottlenecks...
Alexandria, VAalexandriagazette.com

Opinion: Letter to the Editor: Pay Alexandria City Employees Fairly

The Alexandria City Government has a pay philosophy for its employees that salaries will “be competitive at a minimum with the average pay” of its comparators. Unfortunately, the salaries of most employees do not meet this criteria. This issue was true before FY21 and was exacerbated with the removal of merit increases and elimination of the proposed 1 percent raise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An example of this pay issue: Alexandria Police is the lowest paid agency in the entire region, save for Manassas City. This makes it extremely difficult to recruit and retain employees.
Dallas, ORpolkio.com

DSD board sees resignation, discusses face coverings

DALLAS – Luis Garibay, who was elected in May to serve on the Dallas School District had to resign at the end of his first meeting on the board. Garibay will be moving to Texas with his family to start a new job by the end of July, he announced at the end of Monday’s meeting, the first including new members Garibay and Pally Mann.
Milton, DECape Gazette

News Briefs 7/9/21

Milton Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, at the Milton Public Library. The commission will discuss Debbie and John Agresti’s request for approval of a fence and consider changes to the town zoning code. Milton Water Committee to meet. Milton Water Committee will meet at...
Weirton, WVcityofweirton.com

NEWS RELEASE - 7/9/21 Veterans Memorial Bridge Maintenance 7/12/21-7/16/21

Brooke County, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday July 12, 2021 through Friday July 16, 2021 consultant crews will be performing bridge inspection of the Veterans Memorial Bridge located on US-22 at mile point 0.01. Lane closures will occur on US-22 Eastbound and Westbound in the vicinity of the bridge. These closures will occur during daylight hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy