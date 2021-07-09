The Witcher: Monster Slayer Reveals New Details, Gameplay at WitcherCon
The newest game in CD Projekt’s Witcher franchise made an appearance during the first ever WitcherCon event this week with more details shared on The Witcher: Monster Slayer. This augmented reality game features some of the monsters Witcher players will have become quite familiar with by now, but it shows them from a very different perspective. The Witcher: Monster Slayer adopts a Pokemon Go-like system using real-world locations and fictional monsters, and we learned much more about it today.comicbook.com
Comments / 0