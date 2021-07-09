Flash Flooding During Tropical Storm Causes Long Island Road Closures

Tropical Storm Elsa caused flash flooding and power outages across Long Island. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

The eye of Tropical Storm Elsa has moved on past Long Island, but not before bringing torrential downpours, and whipping winds that caused flash flooding in some areas and forced multiple road closures.

By midday on Friday, July 9, the worst of the summer’s first major storm moved past Long Island, but its impact on the region will be felt for days to come.

According to the National Hurricane Center, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Elsa was approximately 10 miles west-southwest of Montauk Point as it moved its way up the East Coast.

Dozens of crashes were reported during the latest round of wind and rain.

The Long Island Rail Road temporarily suspending service on the Oyster Bay branch, and local municipalities were forced to close certain roads due to flooding and uprooted trees.

Wind gusts approached 60 miles per hour on Long Island during the heart of the storm, with some parts of Long Island recording more than four inches of rain in both Nassau and Suffolk County.

“Please avoid unnecessary travel," officials said. "Numerous roads are closed due to heavy flooding. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas and stay clear of rivers and streams that are currently overflowing.”

Thousands were also left without power on Long Island as utility crews from PSEG worked around the clock to make repairs of hundreds of outages.

“Strong northwest winds gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected through early afternoon," the National Weather Service said, predicting the most powerful winds will sweep along the coast and higher elevations.

"The combination of strong wind gusts and saturated grounds will likely cause scattered downed trees, in addition to broken tree branches and downed power lines through early to mid-afternoon.”

