Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flash Flooding During Tropical Storm Causes Long Island Road Closures

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IK8C1_0asN9UIk00
Tropical Storm Elsa caused flash flooding and power outages across Long Island. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

The eye of Tropical Storm Elsa has moved on past Long Island, but not before bringing torrential downpours, and whipping winds that caused flash flooding in some areas and forced multiple road closures.

By midday on Friday, July 9, the worst of the summer’s first major storm moved past Long Island, but its impact on the region will be felt for days to come.

According to the National Hurricane Center, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Elsa was approximately 10 miles west-southwest of Montauk Point as it moved its way up the East Coast.

Dozens of crashes were reported during the latest round of wind and rain.

The Long Island Rail Road temporarily suspending service on the Oyster Bay branch, and local municipalities were forced to close certain roads due to flooding and uprooted trees.

Wind gusts approached 60 miles per hour on Long Island during the heart of the storm, with some parts of Long Island recording more than four inches of rain in both Nassau and Suffolk County.

“Please avoid unnecessary travel," officials said. "Numerous roads are closed due to heavy flooding. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas and stay clear of rivers and streams that are currently overflowing.”

Thousands were also left without power on Long Island as utility crews from PSEG worked around the clock to make repairs of hundreds of outages.

“Strong northwest winds gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected through early afternoon," the National Weather Service said, predicting the most powerful winds will sweep along the coast and higher elevations.

"The combination of strong wind gusts and saturated grounds will likely cause scattered downed trees, in addition to broken tree branches and downed power lines through early to mid-afternoon.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
117K+
Followers
22K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Road Closures#Oyster Bay Branch#Extreme Weather#Montauk Point#Pseg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 18:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 634 PM MST, gauge reports indicated flow from Rincon Creek continues to move downstream toward the Pantano Wash. This will impact low water crossings up to Harrison Road. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson and Saguaro National Park East. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Nassau County, NYNewsday

Long Island weather: Flash flood watch, heat advisory for Nassau

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for Nassau County, according to the National Weather Service, while Nassau was also put under a flash flood warning from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. Under the heat advisory the weather service advises people to stay cool with air conditioning,...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Under a Flash Flood Watch Today

Storms packing heavy downpours could cause sudden flooding later today. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Arlington and much of the region. The watch is in effect starting at 2 p.m. this afternoon, until early morning Sunday. More from NWS:. …FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT...
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bradford FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BRADFORD COUNTY At 551 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canton, New Albany, South Branch, Le Roy, Sugar Run, Grover, Wilmot, Hollenback, Evergreen, West Le Roy and Browntown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 18:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Burlington and Bethune. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 422 and 440. Highway 385 between mile markers 178 and 190. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Delaware County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jay... Lake Eucha State Park FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 04:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Craig The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 440 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be common across the warning area with locally higher rates of 3 inches or more per hour possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include White Oak FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy